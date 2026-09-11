Sunbeth becomes first Nigerian agricultural firm to adopt IFRS sustainability standards

Sunbeth Global Concepts (SGC), a leading Nigerian agro-commodities exporter, has become the first agricultural company in Nigeria to voluntarily adopt the IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

The company announced this as it launched its inaugural 2025 Sustainability Report, themed “Responsible Sourcing, Pioneering Action”.

The report outlines Sunbeth’s progress in ethical sourcing, farmer support, traceability, climate action and community resilience.

According to the company, its adoption of the standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is aimed at providing investors, financiers and international markets with detailed disclosures on sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said responsible sourcing was central to the company’s operations and long-term growth.

“Responsible sourcing is not a buzzword for us; it is fundamental to how we operate, manage risk, and create sustainable long-term value,” he said.

“Our adoption of IFRS S1 and S2 reflects our commitment to meeting global sustainability and disclosure standards because Nigerian agriculture deserves to compete at the highest level.”

The report highlights several milestones recorded in 2025, including the polygon-mapping of more than 140,000 hectares and 30,000 farmers to support EUDR-ready traceability.

Sunbeth also said it had addressed 80 child-labour-risk cases through its Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation Systems programme, trained more than 6,000 farmers and distributed 60,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings.

The company further established a baseline of 292.81 tCO2e for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions and set a net-zero target for 2050. Sustainability Director Oyinkansola Owoyemi said the reporting framework would help integrate sustainability considerations into the company’s commercial and strategic decisions.

“This is about integration, not just disclosure,” she said.

“Adopting these standards forces us to demonstrate that responsible business practices are not at odds with commercial success; they are foundational to it.”

Sunbeth said it exported more than 58,000 metric tonnes of cocoa in 2025, describing the performance as a reinforcement of its position as Nigeria’s leading non-oil exporter.

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