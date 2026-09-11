Audio By Carbonatix
Following the impact of his breakout song "Winning," Ghanaian artist Hunnyboy continues to showcase unwavering resolve with his new single “Peace of Mind”.
The new release is a soulful, traditional single rooted in local heritage and spiritual resilience.
The track blends traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary arrangements, weaving local Ghanaian dialects alongside accessible English. The sound is anchored in Ghanaian culture while maintaining a universal reach for global listeners.
Thematically, "Peace of Mind" serves as a reflection on inner composure, faith, and patience. The lyrics explore navigating life’s uncertainties without being overwhelmed, making a deliberate choice to remain grounded while trusting in divine timing when plans fall short.
"Peace of Mind" is now available across all major streaming platforms.
Latest Stories
-
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen activists sentenced to up to seven years in prison
3 minutes
-
Lollipops containing €500k of cocaine seized at airport
4 minutes
-
Buddhist monk arrested in suspected $3m embezzlement scandal
4 minutes
-
Gen Zs recall first learning of ‘deeply harrowing, terrifying’ 9/11
4 minutes
-
Surrogate who refused abortion over heart defect takes custody battle to US Supreme Court
5 minutes
-
Man jailed after threatening to behead son’s teacher in French village
5 minutes
-
Data quality, interoperability, and the future of healthcare AI
24 minutes
-
Hunnyboy anchors resilience on new single ‘Peace of Mind’
28 minutes
-
Japan Motors unveils Geely’s new electrified vehicle range in Ghana
34 minutes
-
Kissi Agyebeng declares Accra Academy Ghana’s foremost all-round school
34 minutes
-
What It Actually Costs to Buy Property in Ghana in 2026: Every Tax, Fee, and Hidden Charge Explained
39 minutes
-
Freehold, Leasehold, and the 50-Year Rule: What Foreign and Diaspora buyers can actually own in Ghana
46 minutes
-
Own a Piece of Akosombo: Inside aQuaaba, the Resort Hotel Investment You Can Live In and Earn From
50 minutes
-
MoGCSP takes social protection dialogue to Teshie
55 minutes
-
Kissi Agyebeng supports Accra Academy NSMQ team with laptops after historic final appearance
59 minutes