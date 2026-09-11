Hunnyboy anchors resilience on new single ‘Peace of Mind’

Following the impact of his breakout song "Winning," Ghanaian artist Hunnyboy continues to showcase unwavering resolve with his new single “Peace of Mind”.

The new release is a soulful, traditional single rooted in local heritage and spiritual resilience.

The track blends traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary arrangements, weaving local Ghanaian dialects alongside accessible English. The sound is anchored in Ghanaian culture while maintaining a universal reach for global listeners.

Thematically, "Peace of Mind" serves as a reflection on inner composure, faith, and patience. The lyrics explore navigating life’s uncertainties without being overwhelmed, making a deliberate choice to remain grounded while trusting in divine timing when plans fall short.

"Peace of Mind" is now available across all major streaming platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.