Ghana among 9 African countries where average incomes have more than doubled since 1990

Ghana is among nine African countries where average incomes have more than doubled since 1990, highlighting the country’s long-term economic expansion despite periods of economic instability and recent macroeconomic challenges.

Data published by Our World in Data shows that Ghana’s average income, measured by GDP per capita and adjusted for inflation and differences in the cost of living, has risen substantially over the past 35 years.

According to the data, Ghana’s GDP per capita stood at about US$1,850 in 1990 and has increased to approximately US$7,360 in 2025, measured in international dollars at 2021 prices.

The figures place Ghana among a group of nine African economies that have recorded more than a doubling of average incomes since 1990. Our World in Data says the economic expansion in these countries has also contributed to improvements in living standards, including declines in extreme poverty and child mortality.

Other countries on the list include Mauritius, Egypt, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Mozambique.

Mauritius records the highest average income among the nine, at about US$28,770 in 2025, followed by Egypt at US$17,270 and Cabo Verde at US$10,400.

Ghana's figure of approximately US$7,360 places it ahead of Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Mozambique.

The data provides a longer-term perspective on Ghana’s economic performance. While the country has experienced periods of strong growth, it has also faced significant challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation, fiscal pressures and rising public debt in recent years.

For Ghana, the key issue is therefore not only the increase in GDP per capita, but whether economic growth is translating into sustained improvements in household incomes, productivity, employment and living standards.

The measure used by Our World in Data is GDP per capita adjusted for inflation and differences in purchasing power between countries. This makes it useful for comparing average economic output or income across countries and over time, although it does not show how income is distributed among households.

The data also highlights the importance of sustained economic growth for poverty reduction. Our World in Data notes that economic growth is particularly important for poorer populations and that all nine countries experienced declines in extreme poverty and child mortality alongside rising average incomes.

For Ghana, the figures could strengthen the case for policies aimed at moving the economy beyond headline GDP growth towards higher productivity, stronger private-sector investment, industrialisation, export competitiveness and better-paying jobs.

The challenge for policymakers will be to ensure that future economic expansion translates into broader gains in household purchasing power and economic opportunity.

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