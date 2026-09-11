Japan Motors unveils Geely’s new electrified vehicle range in Ghana

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. has officially unveiled a breakthrough range of Geely electrified vehicles in Ghana, signalling a bold step toward sustainable, intelligent, and refined mobility.

The multi-segment launch featured three forward-thinking vehicles designed to meet diverse lifestyle and commercial needs: the flagship the all-electric Geely EX5 SUV, the versatile plug-in hybrid Geely EX5 EM-i (PHEV), and the compact city-ready all-electric Geely EX2.

Together, these vehicles represent Geely’s latest technological generation, featuring ultra-fast DC charging architectures, class-leading energy efficiency, intelligent Flyme Auto digital cabins, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and bi-directional power-sharing (V2L/V2V).

Confidence, Convenience, and Connectivity

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Japan Motors Ghana, Mr. Amine Kabbara, stated: the newly launched “Geely Galaxy range aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering forward-looking mobility solutions in Ghana, vehicles that are refined, connected, and built for real-world driving needs.

With the EX5 Electric, the EX5 EM-i PHEV, and the EX2 Electric, we are offering our customers meaningful choice: long-range electric driving, plug-in hybrid flexibility, and compact urban efficiency all supported nationwide by Japan Motors.”

A Growing Partnership with Proven Commitment

He recalled that Geely’s presence in Ghana, which began in 2024 with internal combustion engine (ICE) models, has seen strong market acceptance. The introduction of the Galaxy electrified range marks the next phase of this partnership, bringing electric and plug-in hybrid innovation to the Ghanaian market.

Mr. Kabbara further noted that Japan Motors journey with the Galaxy range began nearly a year ago with the introduction of the EX5 for local testing under Ghanaian road and climate conditions, delivering highly successful results.

To support this transition, Japan Motors has invested significantly in capacity building. Engineers have undergone specialized training in China and are now locally equipped to service and maintain these advanced vehicles. In addition, the company has deployed modern diagnostic tools and infrastructure to ensure seamless after-sales support.

Positioning for a Competitive and Evolving Market

As Ghana’s automotive landscape continues to evolve, Japan Motors recognizes the growing influx of new vehicle technologies. The company emphasizes that while the market is ready to embrace innovation, vehicles must be tailored to local road conditions and usage realities.

Warranty and Availability

Mr. Kabbara announced that the entire Geely electrified range is now available for test drives and purchase at Japan Motors showrooms nationwide (Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale). Each vehicle comes with a comprehensive 8-year / 200,000 km warranty (terms and conditions apply), backed by genuine spare parts and dedicated service support.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Delivering her remarks at the event, Ms. Joy Fu, Geely Sales Manager for the Africa Region, who was present as a testament to the strength and reliability of partnership with Japan Motors stated: “Geely is committed to delivering advanced, customized, and unique driving experiences to customers in Ghana. We are proud to partner with Japan Motors to provide strong local support and bring innovative mobility solutions to this market.

We look forward to introducing more models in Ghana and strengthening this partnership as we grow together.”

A solution for every modern driver

Presenting the vehicles, Mr. Mensah Adu Buabeng, Geely Sales Manager, Japan Motors highlighted that; the Geely EX5 (100% Electric SUV): Engineered for drivers seeking premium zero-emission performance. Powered by a 160-kW motor and a 60.22 kWh LFP battery, it delivers up to 410 km of range (WLTP) and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

The Geely EX5 EM-i (PHEV SUV) on the other hand: is the ultimate bridge between electric efficiency and long-distance peace of mind. Delivering up to 943 km of total combined range (WLTP) with 83 km of pure-electric city driving, it pairs a dedicated 1.5L hybrid engine with an electric powertrain.

Geely EX2 (100% Electric Urban Crossover): Built for the smart city commuter, offering an agile rear-wheel-drive platform, 325 km of range (WLTP), intelligent cabin integration, and practical dual-trunk storage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.