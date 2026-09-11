National

Ntim Fordjour warns Ghana risks becoming ‘cocaine coast’ over narcotics trafficking concerns

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  11 September 2026 7:39pm
Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence Committee Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has demanded urgent action from the government over what he describes as an unprecedented drug trafficking crisis threatening Ghana’s international reputation.

In a social media post, the Assin South MP said Ghana risked becoming a “cocaine coast” if authorities failed to address the growing number of major narcotics consignments reportedly linked to the country.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour questioned whether the government was “directly facilitating” the transit of narcotics or benefiting from the trade, given what he described as the failure to take decisive action against those responsible.

He also questioned why no government official had been fired over the alleged failures.

He called for an immediate full-scale inquiry involving the Interior Ministry, Transport Ministry, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Immigration Service and BNI, insisting that the country’s international image must be protected.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group