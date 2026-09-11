Ntim Fordjour warns Ghana risks becoming ‘cocaine coast’ over narcotics trafficking concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence Committee Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has demanded urgent action from the government over what he describes as an unprecedented drug trafficking crisis threatening Ghana’s international reputation.
In a social media post, the Assin South MP said Ghana risked becoming a “cocaine coast” if authorities failed to address the growing number of major narcotics consignments reportedly linked to the country.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour questioned whether the government was “directly facilitating” the transit of narcotics or benefiting from the trade, given what he described as the failure to take decisive action against those responsible.
He also questioned why no government official had been fired over the alleged failures.
He called for an immediate full-scale inquiry involving the Interior Ministry, Transport Ministry, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Immigration Service and BNI, insisting that the country’s international image must be protected.
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