Huge security operation under way for Trump’s visit to Ireland

An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) have described preparations for the US president's visit to the Republic of Ireland as "one of the biggest security and policing operations" ever undertaken by them.

The force has declared an extraordinary event and it will see gardaí perform 10,000 12-hour shifts between Friday and Sunday.

US President Donald Trump is expected to touch down on Air Force One at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning for a two-day visit.

There will be disruption and traffic restrictions in Dublin and County Clare.

Gardaí said they have been involved in intense, extensive planning for this policing and security operation over recent weeks.

Two water cannon will be sent from Northern Ireland.

What is Trump's itinerary?

Trump will arrive at Dublin Airport on Saturday 12 September.

He will spend the morning at Phoenix Park, visiting Ireland's President Catherine Connolly at the Áras an Uachtaráin (official residence) and the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House.

Trump is also expected to make a speech at US Ambassador Edward Walsh's Deerfield Residence.

In the afternoon, Trump will be flying into Shannon Airport, County Clare, to attend the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

He will leave from the Shannon Airport on Sunday evening.

What disruption is expected?

As a result of the visit, Phoenix Park will be closed to the public until events finish.

That means attractions such as Dublin Zoo and the Magazine Fort will be shut.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on the M50 motorway, with the peak times for these restrictions expected between 08:00-09:00 and 12:00 -13:00 local time, between Junction 3 and 6.

Traffic restrictions are already in place on perimeter roads around Dublin Airport and will remain until Saturday afternoon.

Flight and drone restrictions are also in place around the airport and the Doonbeg golf course.

A temporary maritime exclusion zone and associated outer control area will be in operation on rivers close to Shannon Airport and Doonbeg.

Gardaí have said that normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport at all times.

They said members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures.

At Shannon Airport, there will be additional security checks and passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation available for inspection.

Gardaí said access to the areas surrounding Doonbeg village, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg and the wider west Clare areas will be restricted.

Access and traffic along the N67, between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) will be restricted from 11 September until the evening of Sunday 13 September.

Protest groups are anticipated at both Shannon Airport and in Doonbeg village.

Sharon Dolan D'Arcy, a journalist with the Clare Champion, said the garda presence in Doonbeg had "certainly ramped up a gear".

She told the BBC's Evening Extra programme that: "Every street, every entrance to a farm, every unoccupied house that's for sale, you will see a garda outside it."

Despite the heightened security, she described the atmosphere in the village as "very relaxed", with locals out drinking coffee and "spirits" good.

"It's almost like a holiday atmosphere. But in the background, in the ether, you have the security and the Gardaí."

What to do as a golf spectator

Only those working at or attending the Irish Open will be allowed to access the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

The event can only be accessed via park and ride bus transfers, with no parking or pedestrian access.

There will be airport-style security checks with small bags allowed onsite.

Gardaí said those attending should allow further additional time to arrive and progress through ticket checks and search zones.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.