Ghana Army urged to maintain high readiness amid evolving regional security threats

The Ghana Army must maintain a high state of readiness as security challenges in Ghana and the wider West African region continue to evolve, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command, Brig. Gen. Joshua Amanor, has said.

He said recent developments in the sub-region had shown that security challenges could evolve rapidly and, in some cases, emerge without warning.

“We cannot be prepared when the crisis occurs. We must build readiness beforehand through realistic, deliberate and continuous training,” Brig. Gen. Amanor said.

He said threats, including violent extremism, terrorism, organised crime, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity required the Ghana Armed Forces to remain vigilant, prepared and capable of responding to emerging threats.

He was speaking at the opening of Exercise Thunderbolt 2026, a four-day shooting competition at the Yawhima Military Shooting Range near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The exercise brings together personnel from the Northern Command, Southern Command, Central Command, Support Services Command, Armoured Brigade, Engineer Brigade, Army Special Operations Brigade, Signal Brigade and Artillery Brigade.

Brig. Gen. Amanor said the exercise was taking place at a time when the security environment in Ghana and the wider West African region continued to change.

“Every improvement achieved on this range will contribute to the Ghana Army's overall operational capability,” he said.

According to him, Exercise Thunderbolt was more than a shooting competition; it was also a military training activity aimed at improving soldiers' professional competence, combat effectiveness, and operational readiness.

He said the exercise would intensify training and improve weapon handling and marksmanship proficiency among personnel.

It would also provide an opportunity for commands and formations to share training ideas and experiences while promoting cohesion, camaraderie and healthy competition.

Brig. Gen. Amanor said the exercise would help identify and develop an Army shooting team to represent the Ghana Army at the Ghana Armed Forces Shooting Competition, Exercise Fire Blast 2026.

He urged the participating soldiers to approach the competition with discipline, determination, concentration and professionalism.

“Compete hard but compete fairly. Seek not only to win but also to learn,” he said.

He further urged the participants to observe the techniques of other teams, exchange ideas and build professional relationships.

“Above all, remember that you are soldiers first and competitors second. Safety, discipline and adherence to range procedures must remain paramount throughout the competition,” he said.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboah, said the peaceful and secure environment created by the country's security agencies was important for attracting investment, protecting livelihoods and supporting economic development.

He also urged communities to continue supporting the security agencies as partners in protecting Ghana's peace and stability.

The Minister took the opening and ceremonial shot to commence the military shooting competition on a rainy Monday morning.

The exercise is being held under the theme, “Building a Combat-Ready Ghana Army through Professionalism, Teamwork and Marksmanship."

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