Forged certificate scandal in security recruitment poses grave threat to national stability – Jatikay Centre

Security analyst, Adib Saani

The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building has raised alarming national security concerns following revelations that recruits in Ghana's security services were dismissed after presenting forged and doctored West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The security think tank's intervention follows disclosures by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, confirming the expulsion of several fraudulent candidates from training institutions.

While commending the government for removing the affected recruits, the Centre insists that summary dismissal alone is grossly inadequate.

It warns that permitting individuals with compromised integrity to access firearms, classified intelligence, and sensitive state infrastructure poses an existential threat to public safety.

Institutional flaws and criminal liability

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre, Adib Saani, and released on September 9, the organisation questioned systemic vulnerabilities that allowed fraudsters to advance into training facilities while legitimately qualified candidates remained sidelined.

The centre advocated an immediate overhaul of the digital recruitment portals to ensure real-time verification of academic credentials directly with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the entry stage, rather than conducting retrospective checks during training.

"The first question we should be asking is: How did they get that far in the first place?" the statement questioned, adding that "in today's digital environment, the recruitment portal should be designed to facilitate early verification of applicants' academic credentials with WAEC before applicants are allowed to progress through the recruitment process," the statement indicated.

Highlighting the legal implications, the Jatikay Centre emphasised that falsifying educational certificates constitutes a criminal offence under Ghanaian law, requiring prosecution by law enforcement agencies rather than simple administrative discharge.

"Forging or knowingly using a forged academic certificate is potentially a criminal matter, not merely a recruitment violation," the statement noted. "If the consequence for submitting a forged certificate is simply, 'You have been dismissed from training,' we may be sending the wrong message to thousands of other applicants."

Demands for an urgent recruitment audit

Expressing worry over the deeper character defects of individuals who resort to fraud to enter security institutions, the security policy body cautioned against entrusting state security to persons of questionable character.

"A person who is prepared to falsify his or her academic qualifications to enter a security institution may have an integrity problem that goes far beyond a certificate," the statement said.

"These institutions give officers access to weapons, intelligence, restricted facilities, sensitive information and enormous public trust. We cannot afford to discover an individual's dishonesty after giving that person a uniform, training, authority and access."

To restore public confidence and protect institutional integrity, the Jatikay Centre called on state authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit of the entire recruitment and vetting apparatus.

The Centre demanded full public disclosure on the total number of fraudulent applications detected, the number of compromised recruits who successfully passed initial screening, and those currently undergoing training across various security service academies.

"Verify before you recruit; Vet before you train; Prosecute proven fraud. And protect the integrity of Ghana's security services," the statement concluded, reiterating that national security depends entirely on the moral character and integrity of recruited personnel.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.