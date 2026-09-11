Bible Society of Ghana begins work on new Nzema Bible translation

Traditional rulers, clergy, language experts, government representatives, and community leaders across Nzemaland have endorsed a new Bible translation project led by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) to make the scriptures more accessible to contemporary Nzema readers.

The stakeholders gave their unanimous backing to the initiative at a high-level engagement organised by the Bible Society of Ghana at the Adom Praise Assemblies of God Church at Aiyinase on Tuesday.

The consultation marked the beginning of preparations for what the BSG described as a comprehensive New Nzema Bible Translation Project, with the official launch expected in early 2027.

The Bible Society of Ghana is a non-denominational Christian organisation dedicated to translating, publishing, and distributing the Holy Scriptures in local languages at affordable prices, encouraging their use to transform lives.

The meeting, chaired by the Paramount Chief of Jomoro and Chairman of the Western Nzema Traditional Authority, Awulae Kwasi Amekyi III, sought to secure broad community ownership and build collaboration among key stakeholders.

Awulae Amekyi III commended the BSG for the initiative and said translating the Scriptures into contemporary language was essential to keeping the Word of God accessible to future generations.

He called on traditional authorities and citizens to support the project fully.

The General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Very Rev. Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, said the project was intended to respond to changes in language and patterns of communication across generations.

He explained that the initiative was not intended to displace the Nzema language but to refresh it through a translation that was faithful, accurate and contemporary.

“Language is a living entity,” he said, noting that words changed in meaning and expressions evolved with time.

Very Rev. Dr Addo Jnr said the ultimate goal was to produce a translation that would speak directly to the “heart, mind, and soul” of the modern Nzema reader.

The technical session, led by the BSG Translation Consultant, Rev. Dr Kennedy Kwame Owiredu, outlined why a fresh translation was considered necessary rather than simply revising an existing version.

The session also presented the proposed translation process, which would include the recruitment of translators, drafting, community testing and final publication.

Among the traditional leaders who attended were the Paramount Chief of Bamenko, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan; Queen Mother of Mbem, Obahemaa Manyi III; Queen Mother of K-Town, Obahemaa Ehyia Kpanyinli; and Traditional Chief of Aiyinase, Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI.

Also present were the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Hon. Joseph Agyekum, representatives of the Bureau of Ghana Languages and the Nzema Writers Association, as well as representatives of major Christian denominations.

At the close of the engagement, all stakeholders pledged their support to the project through prayer, technical expertise and local advocacy.

Following the consultation, the BSG is expected to continue preparations towards the official launch of the New Nzema Bible Translation Project in early 2027.

Communication and Research Manager at the Bible Society of Ghana, Catherine Odjidja, expressed optimism about the project after successes with other major Ghanaian languages.

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