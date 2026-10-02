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Ignite Social Enterprise does not condone fraud – Bola Ray

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi  
  2 October 2026 10:27am
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Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has assured the public that the business model of Ignite Social Enterprise Limited is credible and fraud-free.

The assurance was given by Mr Adisi, a Global Advisory Board Member of Ignite, during a special webinar organised by the company for Ghanaian journalists on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

According to him, Ignite's successful entry into Ghana and other West African markets has attracted unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit the brand to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He cautioned the public to be vigilant and to report the activities of such persons to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“Ignite is not an investment company. We do not take deposits from people. We therefore urge the public to be cautious when dealing with individuals who attempt to use our brand name to perpetrate fraud,” he said.

Mr. Adisi, who announced that the company is set to open an office in Accra, Ghana, emphasised the importance of compliance, responsible business practices, and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

Mr Venu Johl, Chief Market Development Officer, disclosed IGNITE’s rapid growth since its launch. According to him, the company reached more than 700,000 brand affiliates within its first five months, significantly exceeding its initial expectations

The webinar, organised to provide clarity on Ignite’s business model, products, technology and vision for entrepreneurship in Africa, was also addressed by top executives including Dr Shafi Shaik, Product Specialist at Sanarey; and John Healey, Head of Development and Strategy at Brainify.

Ignite Social Enterprise Limited is a global social enterprise that helps micro-entrepreneurs achieve financial independence through a people-first, social e-commerce model offering wellness and lifestyle products alongside digital tools, training and an AI-powered learning platform.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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