Fr Andrew Campbell honoured among 100 Africa Most Influential Persons in Rwanda

Irish-Ghanaian Catholic missionary Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, SVD, has been honoured among the 100 Africa Most Influential Persons for 2026 at an awards ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda.

Fr Campbell was recognised at the third edition of the 100 Africa Most Influential Persons Awards, organised by The Business Executive Media Group, at M Hotel in Kigali on September 25, 2026.

The recognition adds to a long record of humanitarian and missionary service by the priest, who has spent more than five decades in Ghana working particularly with people living on the margins of society.

The award programme, according to its organisers, seeks to recognise 100 Africans whose personal and professional conduct, accomplishments and influence have contributed to Africa's socio-economic, political and cultural development. The 2026 ceremony brought together personalities from different sectors across the continent.

Fr Campbell's recognition is particularly significant given his decades of work with people affected by leprosy, street children, the homeless and other disadvantaged groups in Ghana.

From Dublin to Ghana

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1946, Fr Campbell studied philosophy and theology before obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity degree from St Patrick's College. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1970 and arrived in Ghana in October 1971 as a missionary priest of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD).

His missionary service has taken him to several Catholic parishes in Ghana, including St Peter's Catholic Church in Osu, the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Sacred Heart Parish and Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments, Accra.

After about 50 years of active parish ministry, he retired from active parish work in 2021. However, his humanitarian work continued, particularly among residents of the Weija Leprosarium, where he has devoted much of his ministry to supporting and advocating for people affected by leprosy.

Champion of people affected by leprosy

Fr Campbell is widely associated with his work with people affected by leprosy and has become known in Ghana for advocating for their welfare and social inclusion.

He founded the Lepers Aid Committee in 1993 and has supported efforts to provide care, rehabilitation and assistance to people affected by the disease. Historical accounts of his work document his involvement in the development of the Weija Leprosarium and his support for similar facilities in other parts of Ghana.

His work has extended beyond providing material assistance. He has consistently advocated for the integration of people affected by leprosy into mainstream society and has used his public platform to draw attention to their living conditions and welfare.

He has also organised fundraising activities, including musical concerts and seasonal events, to support residents of leprosariums.

In 2022, the Rev. Father Andrew Campbell SVD Foundation was launched as an umbrella organisation to support his priestly mission and social interventions. The foundation's work includes supporting people affected by leprosy and facilities that care for them, as well as providing meals for street children and deprived communities.

Work with children and the disadvantaged

Fr Campbell's humanitarian work has not been limited to leprosy.

According to Vatican News, his ministry in Ghana has included work with street children, people living with disabilities and others facing social and economic exclusion. The Vatican described his life's work as a mission focused on the poor and marginalised.

He has also been involved in educational initiatives. Accounts of his work indicate that he established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute in Accra to provide opportunities for poor and needy young people.

His approach has combined religious ministry with practical interventions aimed at helping disadvantaged people gain greater dignity, support and opportunities.

A missionary who made Ghana home

Although born in Ireland, Fr Campbell has spent most of his adult life in Ghana.

After arriving in the country in 1971, he served in various Catholic communities and gradually became closely associated with humanitarian work beyond the traditional responsibilities of parish ministry.

He subsequently acquired Ghanaian citizenship and became known locally as Fr Andrew Nii Lante Campbell. His long association with Ghana has made him a familiar figure in both Catholic and wider Ghanaian society.

In 2024, Pope Francis received Fr Campbell in a private audience at the Vatican. At the time, Vatican News reported that the priest had lived and worked in Ghana for 53 years and had dedicated his ministry to poor and marginalised communities.

The meeting with Pope Francis followed decades of work in Ghana and highlighted the international recognition of Fr Campbell's missionary and humanitarian service.

Continuing the mission

Even after retiring from active parish ministry, Fr Campbell has continued to work with disadvantaged communities.

In an account of his missionary journey published by the Society of the Divine Word's Irish British Province, he described himself as being responsible for the Weija Leprosarium and St Jude's Catholic Church at New Weija after retiring from active parish work.

His continued presence among residents of the Weija facility has reinforced his association with people affected by leprosy and others who have historically faced social exclusion.

The 2026 recognition in Kigali therefore comes against the backdrop of more than 50 years of missionary service in Ghana and decades of humanitarian work among some of the country's most vulnerable communities.

For Fr Campbell, the Rwanda award adds another international recognition to a body of work that has centred on faith, service, advocacy and the dignity of people living on the margins of society.

The award ceremony in Kigali also provided an opportunity for Fr Campbell and fellow traveller Rev. Fr James to experience Rwanda and interact with people from across the continent.

The recognition, according to the announcement celebrating Fr Campbell's award, was received with gratitude and was described as an honour for his years of service and continued commitment to humanity.

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