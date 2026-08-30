Ghana qualifies for quarterfinals of Africa Volleyball Nations Cup after beating Zambia

Ghana will play in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Volleyball Nations Cup following their win over Zambia.

Ghana defeated Zambia, claiming a 3-1 victory over four sets earlier on Sunday, August 30, in Nairobi.

Ghana's volleyball team enjoyed a strong start to the tournament in Kenya, which started on August 23rd, beating Tunisia in their final group game.

They recorded a 3-2 win over the North African side to advance into the next stage of the competition, where they set up a fixture against Zambia.

Team Ghana continued their great performance, going on to beat Zambia in the round of 16 and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

They will face Rwanda in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 1, hoping to get through to the semifinals.

In the other fixtures, host nation Kenya will play Algeria, while Cameroon will come up against Uganda. The other game will see Egypt battle Tunisia in a North African derby, with the winner going on to face one of Ghana or Rwanda.

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