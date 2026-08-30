Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will play in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Volleyball Nations Cup following their win over Zambia.
Ghana defeated Zambia, claiming a 3-1 victory over four sets earlier on Sunday, August 30, in Nairobi.
Ghana's volleyball team enjoyed a strong start to the tournament in Kenya, which started on August 23rd, beating Tunisia in their final group game.
They recorded a 3-2 win over the North African side to advance into the next stage of the competition, where they set up a fixture against Zambia.
Team Ghana continued their great performance, going on to beat Zambia in the round of 16 and book a spot in the quarterfinals.
They will face Rwanda in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 1, hoping to get through to the semifinals.
In the other fixtures, host nation Kenya will play Algeria, while Cameroon will come up against Uganda. The other game will see Egypt battle Tunisia in a North African derby, with the winner going on to face one of Ghana or Rwanda.
Latest Stories
-
“We are one house – let’s settle this at home” – Atomaase Royal family calls for unity, rallies behind Twafohene
17 minutes
-
The Missing Middle and the Overlooked Small: Why Ghana Must Serve Both the ‘S’ and ‘M’ in MSME’s
30 minutes
-
Mahama returns from Angola after AU extraordinary summit
59 minutes
-
Ghana qualifies for quarterfinals of Africa Volleyball Nations Cup after beating Zambia
1 hour
-
WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies come from behind to beat Edo Queens
2 hours
-
Photos: National Youth Authority Festival
2 hours
-
Bawumia commissions St Jude’s Catholic Church he funded to completion at Weija
2 hours
-
Government defends new beer exercise rates; sliding scale has not been abolished
2 hours
-
Bolgatanga Assembly denies blanket ban on events beyond 8pm
2 hours
-
Photos: Ghana Immigration Service removes 1,055 street beggars from Accra, Kumasi streets
2 hours
-
‘He always comes to our aid’ – Fr. Campbell recounts Bawumia’s support for Church, poor
2 hours
-
Remittances drop marginally year-on-year to US$3.65bn in half-year 2026
3 hours
-
T-bills: Government exceeds target by 139%, interest rates tumble
3 hours
-
Why Chelsea need more than a new goalkeeper to be title challengers
3 hours
-
Outlook of Ghana’s external sector remains positive for second-half of 2026 – BoG
3 hours