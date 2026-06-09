IMF approves $250 million credit facility for Rwanda

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved Rwanda's request for a new $250 million, 38-month extended credit facility to help it deal with tighter global financial conditions while protecting social and development spending.
The global lender said in a statement that its board approved the new facility and authorised an immediate disbursement of $35.7 million.
The IMF statement gave the following details about Rwanda's economy:
- Rwanda’s economic growth far surpassed expectations to reach 9.4% in 2025, but the war in the Middle East was expected to slow growth to below 6.8% in 2026.
- Higher global oil and fertilizer prices caused by the war are fueling inflation and fiscal pressures.
- IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li said risks to the Rwandan economy were tilted to the downside, and urged Rwandan authorities to focus on fiscal consolidation, increasing revenue sources and enhancing monitoring of capital spending and other fiscal risks.
- Any support measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the war should remain targeted, temporary, and consistent with the fiscal framework, Li said in a statement.
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