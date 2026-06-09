IMF approves $250 million credit facility for Rwanda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved Rwanda's request for a new $250 million, 38-month extended credit facility to help it deal with tighter global financial conditions while protecting social and development spending.

The global lender said in ​a statement that its board approved the new ​facility and authorised an immediate disbursement of $35.7 ⁠million.

The IMF statement gave the following details ​about Rwanda's economy:

Rwanda’s economic growth far surpassed expectations ​to reach 9.4% in 2025, but the war in the Middle East was expected to slow growth ​to below 6.8% in 2026.

Higher global ​oil and fertilizer prices caused by the war are ‌fueling ⁠inflation and fiscal pressures.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li said risks to the Rwandan economy were tilted to the downside, and urged ​Rwandan authorities ​to focus ⁠on fiscal consolidation, increasing revenue sources and enhancing monitoring of capital ​spending and other fiscal risks.

Any support ​measures ⁠aimed at mitigating the impact of the war should remain targeted, temporary, and consistent ⁠with ​the fiscal framework, Li said ​in a statement.

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