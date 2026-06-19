Ghana, Rwanda unveil genocide memorials

Ghana and Rwanda have reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, remembrance, and the prevention of genocide through the unveiling of two monuments at Burma Camp in Accra.

The event, organised jointly by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Rwandan High Commission, marked the 32nd anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

It brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, military officers, veterans, religious leaders, and the Rwandan Community in Ghana.

The Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Rosemary Mbabazi, explained that the monuments served as lasting symbols of remembrance, courage, and collective responsibility.

She noted that they are not only meant to honour those who lost their lives, but also to educate present and future generations about the dangers of genocide and the importance of ensuring that such atrocities never occur again.

The monuments are, therefore, both memorials and tools for learning and reflection.

One of the monuments, the Kwibuka Flame of Hope, honours the memory of more than one million victims who lost their lives during the genocide.

The second monument, the Ghana Contingent Monument, recognises the bravery and sacrifice of Ghanaian peacekeepers who remained in Rwanda during the crisis, despite worsening security conditions.

Their actions demonstrated courage and dedication to protecting human life.

Mrs Mbabazi also highlighted the strong relationship between Ghana and Rwanda, which was strengthened during one of the darkest moments in Rwanda’s history.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Armed Forces for supporting the construction of the monuments.

In addition, she paid tribute to retired Major General Henry Kwami Anyidoho and the late Major General Joseph Narh Adinkra, whose leadership during the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda earned them Rwanda’s National Order of Bravery in 2022.

Speaking on behalf of Ghanaian veterans, Major General (Rtd) Henry Kwami Anyidoho recalled the difficult conditions under which Ghanaian troops operated during the genocide.

He stated that Ghanaian soldiers refused to abandon Rwanda and instead helped create humanitarian corridors, saving thousands of lives amid widespread violence.

He described the monuments as powerful reminders of the devastating impact of war and the enduring importance of peace.

On behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of the Army Staff, said the commemoration shows that even from the darkest moments in human history, hope, reconciliation, and renewal can emerge.

He emphasised that the preservation of human life and the defence of human dignity are core values deeply rooted in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi remains one of the most tragic events in modern history, claiming more than one million lives within about 100 days.

During this period, the Ghanaian contingent under the United Nations mission in Rwanda, led by Major General Anyidoho, played a significant role in protecting civilians and providing humanitarian assistance.

The newly unveiled monuments at Burma Camp are meant to preserve the memory of the victims, honour Ghana’s contribution to peacekeeping efforts, and serve as a lasting reminder of the need to remain vigilant against hatred, division, and mass violence.

They stand as symbols of unity, remembrance, and the shared responsibility to build a more peaceful world.

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