Ablakwa seeks Russian support for Africa-led fight against Sahel extremism

Ghana has called for an Africa-led strategy, supported by Russia, to combat terrorism and violent extremism threatening the Sahel Region.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the call during his official visit to Russia, following bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Ablakwa expressed Ghana’s appreciation for Russia’s cooperation and support in the country’s efforts to address the growing threat of violent extremism in the Sahel.

He, however, stressed that any long-term response must be African-led, with strategic support from Russia and other international partners.

According to the Minister, stronger regional cooperation and coordinated efforts are needed to prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism from the Sahel into neighbouring countries, including Ghana.

He said Ghana remains committed to working with regional and international partners to strengthen efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across West Africa.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.