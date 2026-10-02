10 years, 2 cars and a motorbike: Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa rewards loyal staff

But for three long-serving employees of Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa, 10 years of loyalty to their workplace ended with something far more tangible – brand new vehicles.

Delight Ohene and Hannah Addo were each presented with brand-new Kia Morning cars, while Samuel Adjetey received a motorbike as the company marked its 10th anniversary.

The rewards were presented by the company's Chief Executive Officer, Trudy Arnold, as a gesture of appreciation for employees who have stayed with the business and contributed to its growth over the past decade.

Other staff members also received cash prizes and household appliances, including washing machines, microwaves, kettles, blenders and cooking stoves.

For Arnold, however, the occasion was about more than marking another year in business. It was an opportunity to recognise the people whose work, commitment and sacrifices have helped keep the company going.

“Studio 7 isn’t the building. It isn’t the equipment or the name on the wall. It’s the people,” she said.

“I may have started Studio 7, but I certainly didn’t build ten years of it by myself. Every person who has worked here and given their best has left something behind. You’re part of this story, and today I celebrate you.”

The unusual rewards highlight a less frequently seen side of employer-employee relationships, where long service is recognised not merely with words but with gifts that can have a meaningful impact on the recipients' lives.

For the beneficiaries, the vehicles represent more than material rewards. They are a recognition of years spent showing up, serving clients, adapting to the changing needs of a growing business and remaining committed to the same workplace.

Studio 7 started 10 years ago as a beauty salon on Spintex Road. From those modest beginnings, the business moved to Dzorwulu before relocating to its current premises and expanding into a clinic and med spa offering beauty, wellness and aesthetic services.

That journey, Arnold said, was made possible by the people who remained part of it.

The anniversary celebration also carried a sombre moment as Arnold paid tribute to Nurse Hannah, a member of the Studio 7 family who died earlier this year.

She asked staff and guests to observe a minute's silence in her memory and acknowledged her contribution to the company.

Arnold also expressed appreciation to clients who have remained loyal to the business, including some who have patronised it since its early days on Spintex Road.

The celebration offered a reminder that while businesses often measure success in terms of expansion, revenue and longevity, the people who help build those businesses can be just as important to the story.

For Studio 7, its 10th anniversary was therefore not only a celebration of reaching a milestone but also an occasion to recognise loyalty, hard work and the people who have been part of the journey.

“Happy tenth anniversary to us. May the next ten years give us even more reasons to come back here and say thank you. Long live Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa,” Arnold said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.