Interior Minister lifts ban on motorbike use in Binduri

The Ministry of the Interior has lifted the restriction on the use of motorbikes in Binduri Township and surrounding communities in the Upper East Region, ending a security measure that had been in place for more than a month.

The restriction, which took effect on April 28, 2026, was introduced following an attack on a Ghana Armed Forces convoy in the area that resulted in the deaths of three civilians. Authorities said the measure was necessary to help restore calm and support security operations.

Announcing the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the Ministry said residents could resume the use of motorbikes with immediate effect.

“The Ministry of the Interior wishes to inform residents of Binduri Township and its environs in the Upper East Region that the restriction on the use of motorbikes imposed on April 28, 2026, has been lifted with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The ban formed part of a series of security interventions implemented after the attack, amid concerns over escalating tensions and threats to public safety in the area.

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak had previously explained that the restriction was intended to maintain law and order, safeguard lives and property, and support ongoing security operations.

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