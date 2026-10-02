Ignite Social Enterprise to partner Ghanaian watch manufacturer to boost global sales

Audio By Carbonatix
Ignite Social Enterprise Limited has announced plans to partner with a local Ghanaian watch manufacturer to promote Made-in-Ghana watches on the global market.
The initiative was disclosed by Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, a Global Advisory Board Member of Ignite, during a special webinar organised by the company for Ghanaian journalists on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.
Mr Adisi said the partnership forms part of Ignite’s broader strategy to showcase authentic Ghanaian craftsmanship and to enhance the competitiveness of local brands internationally through its e-commerce platform.
According to him, Ignite already offers a range of lifestyle watches, including its recently introduced SENA Warison Collection, which has gained traction for its blend of modern design, quality craftsmanship and everyday elegance.
He noted that by collaborating with Ghanaian manufacturers, Ignite will expand its lifestyle portfolio while creating global visibility and market access for locally produced timepieces.
“Partnering with a Ghanaian watch manufacturer will allow us to promote the Made-in-Ghana agenda and position Ghanaian watches alongside other premium lifestyle products on the international market,” he said.
Mr Adisi encouraged Ghanaians to join the platforms via joinignite.com, adding that Ignite promotes a win-win business relationship.
The webinar, organised to provide clarity on Ignite’s business model, products, technology and vision for entrepreneurship in Africa, was also addressed by top executives including Venu Johl, Chief Market Development Officer; Dr Shafi Shaik, Product Specialist at Sanarey; and John Healey, Head of Development and Strategy at Brainify.
Ignite Social Enterprise Limited is a global social enterprise that helps micro-entrepreneurs achieve financial independence through a people-first, social e-commerce model offering wellness and lifestyle products, including its lifestyle watches and the SENA Warison Collection, alongside digital tools, training and an AI-powered learning platform.
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