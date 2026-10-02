Reviewed: Queiroz resigned and wasn’t sacked

In the aftermath of the Black Stars' poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Carlos Queiroz became the casualty of another head coach axe.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the decision to mutually part ways with the Portuguese trainer on October 1, with Queiroz leaving the role after just four months in charge of the national team.

However, it's worth knowing that the former Real Madrid boss resigned from the role rather than being dismissed by the GFA.

Some more details have emerged since Queiroz left the role.

Queiroz reportedly submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday morning, and the FA scheduled a debrief for the evening, where he laid down a plethora of reasons why he couldn’t continue, hence the part of his statement that said he didn’t stay because “the right conditions were not well established". For example, Queiroz said he didn’t understand why the team was training everyday in the stadium, the same venue of the game, and not at a different facility.

He complained about the late arrival. He preferred to arrive in Ghana at least 10 days before the team gathers, but he only got to Ghana two days before because his ticket didn’t arrive early.

Also, he preferred that the team stay at Kempinski; they took them to African Regent. Alisa Hotel wasn’t an option because they owed them so much money from previous stays that they sacked the team from there.

He also complained about interference, telling close associates that there were some players in camp he knew nothing about. He hinted at this when he said team selection needs to be done with “honesty”.

He also wanted more control of the backroom staff, and he was only granted partial control. He actually wanted to bring his own doctor, nutritionist, team manager, etc. They only gave him his own nutritionist.

It's also worth knowing that it's the Sports Ministry that funds the national team, including flights for the coaching staff and players and accommodation. So it’s the government that owes Alisa Hotel, not the GFA. It’s the government that issues flight tickets, not the GFA.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.