Ntim Fordjour calls for probe into alleged $1bn narcotics seizures linked to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has called for a full-scale investigation into a series of major narcotics seizures involving consignments allegedly linked to Ghana.
The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence Committee claims that more than $1 billion worth of drugs has been intercepted in and outside Ghana’s ports in less than two years under the NDC administration led by President John Mahama.
“In April 2026, $208m worth of meth narcotics was busted in Australia from Ghana,” he said.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour added that the Interior Minister had indicated to Parliament that government officials were complicit, but questioned why “no government official has since being named nor prosecuted.”
He also cited the latest $260 million cocaine seizure in France, saying the incidents point to what he considers an unprecedented level of narcotics trafficking.
“This level of drug trafficking is unprecedented in our history,” he said, demanding an immediate investigation involving the Interior Ministry, Transport Ministry, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Immigration Service and BNI.
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