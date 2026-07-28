Government to issue position paper on constitutional review recommendations – Veep

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has announced that government will issue a position paper outlining its considered response to the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, the Vice President said government is carefully examining the committee’s proposals and remains committed to a transparent process.

"I am pleased to state that government is carefully considering the committee's recommendations. And in keeping with our commitment to openness and constitutional governance, we'll issue a position paper setting out government's considered position," she said.

She stressed that any constitutional reforms must be approached with caution and in a manner that "strengthens public confidence, promotes democratic accountability and protects the institutional balance that underpins Ghana’s constitutional order."

The Vice President said government was particularly encouraged by the attention the review committee gave to issues concerning the administration of justice, describing the area as critical to strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions.

"Government remains committed to working with the leadership of the Judiciary, Parliament, academia, and civil society to ensure that reforms advancing the administration of justice receive the careful attention they deserve," she assured on Tuesday, July 28.

The Constitutional Review Committee was tasked with reviewing previous constitutional reform proposals and identifying areas where Ghana’s constitutional framework could be strengthened.

The committee presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22, 2025, after nationwide consultations involving citizens from across the country.

Among the key recommendations are a proposal to extend the presidential term from four to five years, ending the practice where ministers also serve as Members of Parliament, establishing an independent Emoluments Commission and reforming the appointment process for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

President Mahama has said the reforms are intended to strengthen the 1992 Constitution rather than undermine its foundations.

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