Punishment must be part of any Wontumi plea deal – Arthur Kennedy

Audio By Carbonatix
Punishment must be part of any plea deal involving Chairman Wontumi, political analyst Dr. Arthur Kennedy has argued.
He insists that any negotiated settlement should include custodial sentences or criminal fines rather than allow an accused person to walk away without consequences.
Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday during a discussion on the reported plea bargain involving Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Dr. Kennedy defended the Attorney-General's decision to engage in plea negotiations but stressed that accountability must remain central to the criminal justice process.
"I think that those who say the Attorney General shouldn't, in effect, engage are wrong. There can always be negotiations and a plea deal, but I think that punishment is an important part of these things. It should not lead to a situation where people just return the money and go scot-free."
He argued that Ghana's justice system should apply the law equally, regardless of a person's social or political standing.
"A nation that deals fowl thieves and cassava thieves should not let big people go free when they commit crimes."
While acknowledging that plea bargains can reduce the cost and duration of criminal prosecutions, Dr. Kennedy maintained that they should not amount to immunity from punishment.
"So, yes, the negotiation can save us prosecution cost and defense attorney cost and all that kind of thing, but still punishment ought to be part of a plea deal."
Drawing comparisons with the United States, he explained that plea bargains typically result in reduced sentences rather than the complete avoidance of punishment.
"Here, a plea deal in the United States, for example, means that if this might have led to imprisonment for life, it may lead to, say, 10 or 15 years' imprisonment. In other words, you might get a lesser sentence when you do a plea deal, but it does not mean that if you clearly committed a crime, you can walk away scot-free."
Dr. Kennedy also cautioned against assuming guilt before the judicial process is concluded, reiterating the legal principle that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
"So one should not presume anybody guilty. He's innocent until proven guilty. He should be able to engage, but I think that some kind of custodial sentence or criminal penalties must be on the table."
Latest Stories
-
Bawku West: 7 feared dead, several others injured after VVIP bus accident
7 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Others involved in loan procurement must also answer – Akwatia MP
12 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Akwatia MP urges clear accountability
32 minutes
-
Wontumi case: AG must ensure fairness and transparency in plea deal – Dr Yankson
32 minutes
-
Popular US movie critic Gene Shalit dies aged 100
33 minutes
-
AFF pilot projects show nature-based solutions can restore ecosystems and improve livelihoods
45 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Plea negotiation a legal strategy, not admission of guilt – Baffour Awuah
1 hour
-
Wontumi trial: Accept plea bargain if it delivers justice, recovery of state funds – Bomfeh urges AG
1 hour
-
Unrepentant NPP doesn’t deserve to return to power – Arthur Kennedy
1 hour
-
WAEC rules out exception for 154 Sekondi College students barred from exam
1 hour
-
Education must serve national development, not create elites – Baffour Awuah
1 hour
-
Government contemplating to reduce admissions to health training institutions to address employment backlog – Health Minister
1 hour
-
Moderate to heavy rains expected across parts of Ghana – GMet warns
2 hours
-
Punishment must be part of any Wontumi plea deal – Arthur Kennedy
2 hours
-
UK vows to phase out Russian diesel and jet fuel imports by new year
2 hours