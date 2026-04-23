Real Madrid’s Tchouameni on Man Utd radar

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as one of the international midfielders Manchester United are monitoring as they look to address their priority position this summer.

After focusing on their forward options and, eventually, the goalkeeping position last year, United want to target midfield reinforcements at the end of the current campaign.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are three players who have been mentioned regularly. They have the Premier League experience that has proved so successful this term through the arrivals of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

However, doubts have been cast over Wharton's suitability as his playing profile is similar to that of Kobbie Mainoo, who is close to agreeing terms over a lucrative contract extension.

United are also looking overseas and, among a number of players, Tchouameni is one of those on their radar.

The 26-year-old's contract is not due to expire until 2028 and Real are reportedly keen on extending that.

However, in what promises to be a summer of change at the Bernabeu following a disappointing campaign that looks certain to see them end without a trophy, they could be open to a sizeable offer.

United were interested in Tchouameni when he left Monaco in 2022, but the player opted to join Real, where he has become one of the most effective midfield players in the world.

Chelsea's unexpected collapse has allowed Michael Carrick's side to move to the brink of Champions League qualification.

Victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday would leave United needing one positive result from their remaining four games to seal a return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence.

With two high earners departing in Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, there will be space on United's wage bill even if it is not yet clear if Barcelona will take up their option to sign Marcus Rashford for 30m euros (£26.1m) before the 15 June deadline.

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