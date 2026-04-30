Man Utd can win Premier League next season – Mount

Midfielder Mason Mount

Midfielder Mason Mount says Manchester United have the ability and mentality to win the Premier League next season.

It is 13 years since United last lifted the title, in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

The team finished 15th last season, but victory against Liverpool on Sunday will secure the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford.

And Mount, 27, already has one eye on the next campaign - and feels ending that 13-year title drought should be the aim.

"I've won the Champions League already, so I have a goal of winning the Premier League," he said. "Can we do that? Yes, I think we can.

"It may seem a little bit far away, but you must have that mentality to really push yourself as a group.

"We've shown what we can do against the big teams already; Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, so we've done it.

"Now it's about doing it on a bigger stage in the Champions League and doing it more consistently in the Premier League.

"Hopefully, I will be a massive part of that moving forward next season. It's a goal: I want to win the Premier League."

There has been chatter over Mount's position at Old Trafford.

He has featured in 20 out of United's 34 Premier League games, but started only 10 and none since the victory over Newcastle on 26 December.

Having seemed ideally suited to one of the number 10 roles in Ruben Amorim's formation, it feels less clear where Mount can be most effective in Michael Carrick's side.

Carrick has praised Mount, though, and the former Chelsea man, who felt he was close to an England recall under Thomas Tuchel until niggling injuries limited his appearances, is confident he can play a significant role in United's push for honours next season.

"I will always back myself," he said. "I know what I'm about and what I can bring.

"I love being a part of a massive club. It's my third season, and it's flown.

"I'm a bit older now, and I've got a bit more experience. There are going to be a lot more games next season. Being a part of getting this club back to the top, where it deserves to be, is super special."

"I've had a little taste of winning something with the club, in the FA Cup. That was unbelievable. To do a Premier League? I can't even imagine how special that would be."

Mount was speaking less than 24 hours after helping United secure a home win over Brentford that leaves them needing two points from their remaining four games to seal a return to Europe's elite club competition.

He was at St George's Park for a two-day Make-A-Wish Foundation event he funded, managing a team of children with critical illness to a 32-2 victory over a team of Premier League mascots.

The England star said he "loved" the experience and didn't rule out becoming a full-time boss himself one day.

For now, though, he is fully focused on the playing side.

Mount praise for calm Carrick and under-the-radar Holland

First, United need to complete their Champions League quest, although their place will be secure anyway if neither Brighton nor Bournemouth win this weekend.

Then the club must decide who the new manager will be.

As he played so much under Amorim and not as much under Carrick, Mount could be forgiven for being ambivalent about who his boss is.

That is not the reality.

"He's been brilliant for me," he said of Carrick.

"As a midfielder, I looked up to him when he played. He was an absolute maestro, which is something I've always looked to do.

"It was difficult at the beginning because Michael came in and I got injured, so I missed a few games.

"But he said: 'I want you back, you're a massive part of the team, and when you're around the lads you obviously have a big effect', so I know where I stand within the group.

"It's not my call, but I really like the way he works; the way he sees the game.

"He's very level-headed. Very calm, very knowledgeable about the game.

"He knows what he wants going into games. He will analyse the opposition and talk us through it on the pitch.

"We're in a really good place. You can see that from the way we play and how we've performed since he's been in.

"Even in big games where we've probably written off a little bit, we've come up with massive performances that have really kicked us on."

Mount may only have watched Carrick from a distance before, but he knew all about his assistant Steve Holland from working with him at Chelsea and England.

In a coaching team relatively light on experience, Holland seems to be the glue that keeps it together.

Mount is a huge fan, and recalls a story from the early days of Carrick's reign - his first two matches were against Manchester City and Arsenal - as an example of what the 55-year-old brings.

"He's got such a football brain," he said.

"If he sees something, he'll know what to say, and he's not afraid to say it.

"In either the first or second game after they took charge, he was giving a team talk and saying: 'Look, we're going to win – we're going to win this game.' That was the confidence from day one.

"There's probably not many in world football that have his resume and his experience, is there?

"Maybe he goes under the radar a little bit, but he is very tactically astute.

"He's always there to give the gaffer a few tips on positioning, or if he sees something that needs to be changed, he will say it.

"They're always talking, which is super important.

"The last game, I'm on the bench, and the gaffer will come back and speak to Steve and get his opinion on things.

"It's been very clear. Everyone knows what they need to do."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.