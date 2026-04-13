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Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him ‘weak’ on crime and ‘terrible’

Source: Reuters  
  13 April 2026 2:08am
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U.S. President Donald ‌Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling him "weak" on ​crime and "terrible" for foreign policy after ​the religious leader criticised Trump's foreign ⁠and immigration policies.

"Pope Leo is WEAK ​on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," ​Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Leo, who is known for choosing his ​words carefully, has emerged as an ​outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that ‌began ⁠on February 28.

The pope said this month's threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilisation was "unacceptable." He has also called ​for "deep reflection" ​about the ⁠way migrants are being treated in the U.S. under ​the Trump administration.

"Leo should get his ​act ⁠together as Pope," Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was ⁠not ​a "big fan" of the ​pontiff.

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