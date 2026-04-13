Audio By Carbonatix
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling him "weak" on crime and "terrible" for foreign policy after the religious leader criticised Trump's foreign and immigration policies.
"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.
Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.
The pope said this month's threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilisation was "unacceptable." He has also called for "deep reflection" about the way migrants are being treated in the U.S. under the Trump administration.
"Leo should get his act together as Pope," Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was not a "big fan" of the pontiff.
Latest Stories
-
Oil back above $100 as US to blockade Iranian ports after peace talks fail
6 minutes
-
Viktor Orbán’s Hungarian experiment runs out of steam
14 minutes
-
US to blockade Iran after talks fail to yield a deal
25 minutes
-
Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him ‘weak’ on crime and ‘terrible’
44 minutes
-
UK will not join Trump’s blockade of Iran’s ports in the Strait of Hormuz
54 minutes
-
Pope prioritises world’s fastest-growing Catholic region in major Africa tour
1 hour
-
Orbán era swept away by Péter Magyar’s Hungary election landslide
5 hours
-
Trump’s blockade threat raises risks and leaves predicaments unchanged
5 hours
-
At least 30 feared dead in crush at Haitian tourist site
5 hours
-
Four arrested over murder of Scottish businessman in Kenya
5 hours
-
New Mainoo deal closer, says Man Utd boss Carrick
5 hours
-
Sinner beats Alcaraz to return to world top spot
5 hours
-
An inappropriate joke nearly ended his career. Now he’s back with more humour
6 hours
-
GPL 2025/26: Dreams FC stage stunning comeback to hammer Eleven Wonders
7 hours
-
Livestream: The Probe examines Kumasi’s looming water crisis
7 hours