Disinformation is a national security threat – Felix Kwakye Ofosu concerned over fake news

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has warned that the growing spread of disinformation poses a serious threat to Ghana’s democracy, national security and public health.

Speaking at an event hosted at the residence of the British High Commissioner to mark World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, he said the country was facing an “information integrity” crisis fuelled by fake news, manipulated content and politically charged misinformation.

“We now live in an age where a single falsehood can travel around the world in seconds while the truth is still putting on its shoes,” he said.

He described coordinated disinformation campaigns, deepfakes and clickbait misinformation as dangerous tools capable of inflaming political and ethnic tensions.

“This is not just a media problem. It is a national security problem. It is a public health problem, and it is a democratic problem,” he warned.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the erosion of trust caused by false information weakens state institutions and threatens democratic stability.

“When citizens cannot tell what is true and what is false, trust erodes,” he said.

“And when institutions become weak, democracy becomes fragile.”

The Abura Asebu Kwamankese MP stressed that the solution to disinformation should not be censorship, stressing, “Censorship breeds suspicion and drives information underground.”

Instead, he called for “better information and faster” responses while drawing a distinction between censorship and lawful action against criminal misuse of digital platforms.

“As a government, we remain acutely aware of the need to act swiftly to stem the tide of misinformation,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the government had been working to provide timely and accurate information through regular briefings and official communication platforms.

“That is why the government communication office that I lead has worked to proactively put out accurate information in a timely manner,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and media rights.

“Journalism is not the enemy of governments. Good journalism is actually an ally,” he stated.

“When a reporter investigates a contract gone wrong, they are not attacking the state. They are protecting the taxpayer.”

The government spokesperson pledged that no journalist would be “harassed, detained or threatened for doing lawful work.”

He also defended the Right to Information Act, insisting that “transparency is not a favour, it is a right.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, however, challenged journalists and media houses to uphold ethical and accurate reporting.

“Publishing unverified allegations, amplifying disinformation for engagement, that is not dramatic, that is harm,” he warned.

He called on the Ghana Journalists Association and the National Media Commission to strengthen self-regulation and enforce ethical standards.

“Public trust is your greatest capital. Do not spend it for a headline,” he said.

He also urged government institutions to avoid secrecy and selective disclosure.

“The Ghanaian public deserves straight talk,” he declared.

“Democracy is not a gift that lasts forever. It is a practice that must be renewed every day, and journalism is one of the daily practices that keeps it alive.”

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