Do not spend public trust for headlines – Felix Kwakye Ofosu fires warning to media

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has cautioned journalists and media organisations against sacrificing credibility for sensational headlines.

He warned that misinformation now poses a major threat to Ghana’s democracy and national stability.

Speaking at the British High Commission residence during an event to mark World Press Freedom Day, the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the media must protect public trust at all costs.

“Public trust is your greatest capital. Do not spend it for a headline,” he warned.

Addressing journalists, diplomats and media stakeholders, Mr Kwakye Ofosu described press freedom as essential to democratic survival.

“A government that fears questions has already lost its confidence, and a society that silences journalists has already begun to lose its democracy,” he said.

He stressed that journalism should not be viewed as an enemy of government.

“Good journalism is actually an ally,” he stated.

“When a reporter investigates a contract gone wrong, they are not attacking the state. They are protecting the taxpayer.”

The government spokesperson also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and media safety.

“On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I reaffirm our commitment to protect the safety of journalists, to uphold media pluralism and to ensure that no reporter is harassed, detained or threatened for doing lawful work,” he said.

But a significant part of his speech focused on what he called the growing “collapse of information integrity.”

“We now live in an age where a single falsehood can travel around the world in seconds while the truth is still putting on its shoes,” he said.

He warned about “coordinated disinformation,” “deep fakes designed to inflame ethnic and political tensions,” and “clickbait designed to monetise our truths.”

“This is not just a media problem. It is a national security problem. It is a public health problem as it is a democratic problem,” he stressed.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the response to misinformation should not be censorship.

“We must answer bad information with better information and faster,” he said.

He revealed that the government communications office had been working to “proactively put out accurate information and in a timely manner.”

At the same time, he insisted that media freedom comes with responsibility.

“Free means that you are independent of political and commercial pressure,” he said.

“Responsible means adhering to ethics, accuracy, fairness, right of reply and respect for privacy and human dignity.”

He also called on the Ghana Journalists Association and the National Media Commission to strengthen self-regulation and enforce ethical standards.

“Publishing unverified allegations, amplifying hate speech for engagement, that is not dramatic, that is harm,” he warned.

He further urged government institutions to improve transparency under the Right to Information law.

“The Ghanaian public deserves Straight Talk,” he said.

“Democracy is not a gift that lasts forever. It is a practice that must be renewed every day, and journalism is one of the daily practices that keeps it alive.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.