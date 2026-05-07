No journalist must be harassed – Gov’t promises media protection, warns against threats to press freedom

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has pledged the government’s commitment to protecting journalists and safeguarding press freedom in Ghana.

Speaking at the residence of the British High Commissioner on Wednesday to mark World Press Freedom Day, he said democracy cannot survive where journalists are silenced or intimidated.

“A government that fears questions has already lost its confidence, and a society that silences journalists has already begun its democracy,” he said.

The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese MP described journalism as a vital partner in governance and democratic accountability.

“Journalism is not the enemy of governments. Good journalism is actually an ally,” he stated.

“When a reporter investigates a contract gone wrong, they are not attacking the state. They are protecting the taxpayer.”

Referencing Ghana’s media landscape, he said the press had consistently contributed to accountability and national development through investigative reporting, fact-checking and community broadcasting.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Mr Kwakye Ofosu gave what he described as a firm assurance to media practitioners.

“Today, on behalf of the Government of Ghana, I reaffirm our commitment to protect the safety of journalists, to uphold media pluralism and to ensure that no reporter is harassed, detained or threatened for doing their job,” he said.

He added that the government would continue to fully implement the Right to Information Act.

“Transparency is not a favour, it is a right,” he stressed.

The Minister also raised concerns about misinformation and disinformation, describing them as growing threats to democracy and national stability.

“We now live in an age where a single falsehood can travel around the world in seconds while the truth is still putting on its shoes,” he said.

He warned that “coordinated disinformation,” “deep fakes” and “clickbait designed to monetize our truths” were eroding trust in institutions.

“This is not just a media problem. It is a national security problem. It is a public health problem as it is a democratic problem,” he stated.

Despite the threat, he rejected censorship as the solution.

“We must not answer misinformation with censorship,” he said. “Instead, we must answer bad information with better information and faster.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also praised Ghana’s recent improvement in the global press freedom rankings, noting that the country had moved up 13 places.

At the same time, he urged journalists and media houses to uphold professional standards and ethics.

“Free means that you are independent of political and commercial pressure,” he said. “Responsible means adhering to ethics, accuracy, fairness and respect for privacy and human dignity.”

He cautioned against publishing unverified claims for attention.

“Publishing unverified allegations, amplifying disinformation for engagement, that is not dramatic, that is harm,” he warned.

The Minister also pledged that government would not weaponise state advertising against critical media outlets.

“We must respect the right of journalists to ask tough questions even when the answers make us uncomfortable,” he said.

He ended by urging journalists, especially young reporters, to remain committed to truth and public service.

“You are not just reporters,” he said. “You are messengers.”

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