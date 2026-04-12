Every respected Ghanaian brand, whether a top bank or that popular waakye spot with a long queue, all began from within. It wasn't with a logo or marketing, but with people.

My personal branding philosophy is simple: brands are built from within to without, not the other way round. If the internal culture, values, and employee experience are broken, no external marketing or PR campaigns can fix it for long. You can buy billboards from Accra Mall to Kejetia, but if your frontline staff feel unheard, your customers will feel it too.

This is the core thesis of my new book, Branding Made Easy — the pioneering branding A textbook designed specifically for African businesses, students, practitioners, and leaders. As Dean of Students at UniMAC, I see every day how young professionals jump to “what will the market think?” before asking “what does our team believe?”

1. Within: Culture is the first campaign

Your internal coatomers are your first audience. Do they understand what the brand stands for? Are they proud to wear the shirt? Are they proud to talk about the brand? In administration, we call this “seamless” operations when information flows and roles are clear, and people feel ownership. A front desk executive who believes in the mission sells you better than a Ghs 50,000 radio jingles. Internal trust becomes external reputation.

2. The bridge: Systems that match your story

“Within to without” fails when there’s a gap between what you preach and how you operate. What you promise and what you deliver. If your brand promise is “we deliver in 24 hours” but your procurement team takes 5 days to approve fuel, you’re building from the outside in and hoping it will stick. It won’t. Admin, finance, HR — these aren’t just back-office functions. They are brand functions. In Branding Made Easy, I introduce the four-step Brand Management Framework — Establish, Plan, Measure, Grow — to help African institutions close that gap using 15 verified case studies

3. Without: The market reflects what you already are

When the inside is strong, the outside is natural. Customer service stops being a script and becomes instinct. Social media stops being “content we must post” and becomes stories your people want to tell. This is how visibility becomes memorability — a key lesson I share with students at UniMAC and in the book.

The Ghanaian reality

We’re in an era where talent is mobile, and customers have options. The brands that will survive are not the loudest, but the most aligned. Before you ask Kwadwo in Marketing or Public Relations for another campaign, ask: Does Akosua in Accounts feel like part of this brand? Does the driver know why we exist beyond profit? Because in the end, customers don’t experience your strategy deck. They experience your people.

Build within first. The without will follow — and it will last.

Dr. Ike Tandoh, PhD, APR, MCIM, is Brand Strategist and Dean of Students at UniMAC. His new The book ‘Branding Made Easy’ offers practical, context-driven solutions for African institutions and businesses, featuring frameworks from Keller and Kotler alongside Ghanaian brand stories. For updates on the book launch, connect via iketandy@gmail.com or 0501278530.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.