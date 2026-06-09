Global Media Alliance partners UniMAC for World PR Day Festival 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Global Media Alliance has partnered with the Department of Public Relations in the Faculty of Business and Strategic Communication at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) for the World PR Day Festival 2026.
This is part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry in the public relations and communications sector
Under the partnership, the Public Relations Department at UniMAC will host The PR Dialogue, the festival's flagship event, on July 16, 2026.
The event will bring together communications professionals, academics, researchers, students, and industry leaders to discuss developments in public relations and the future of the profession.
The collaboration will also see GMA and UniMAC jointly curating the festival’s PR Arts Exhibition, which will explore traditional African communication systems and practices.
The exhibition, which is based on a research study conducted by UniMAC lecturers, will showcase the use of symbols, artefacts, visual expression, and cultural traditions to communicate ideas and preserve knowledge across African societies.
Speaking on the partnership, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, said the collaboration reflects the importance of stronger engagement between academia and industry.
"Our partnership with UniMAC provides an opportunity to bring together academic knowledge and professional practice to support the growth of the communications profession and contribute to the development of future practitioners.”
Commenting on the partnership, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Strategic Communication at UniMAC, Dr Priscilla Teika Odoom, said the collaboration would benefit both students and the profession.
"This partnership creates an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between academia and industry. It will support knowledge exchange and help promote greater appreciation of public relations as both an academic discipline and a professional practice.”
Lead Curator of WPRD Festival, Ekow Quandzie, indicated that the partnership would help create opportunities for learning and professional engagement.
“Through this partnership, we hope to engage students and practitioners while contributing to conversations that support the growth of the communications industry."
The World PR Day Festival 2026, themed "Reimagining PR," is being held from June to July and features a range of activities, including masterclasses, industry engagements, virtual conversations, exhibitions, cultural experiences, and networking sessions.
The festival seeks to bring together professionals, students, researchers, and industry stakeholders to discuss emerging trends, innovation, storytelling, and the future of communication.
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