Friends of Bridget Bonnie Marks her 35th birthday with donation to Kasseh Model Health Centre

Audio By Carbonatix
Bridget Bonnie has celebrated her 35th birthday with an act of generosity, as the Bridget Bonnie & Friends team extended support to the Kasseh Model Health Centre in Ada.
The group donated essential items including bedsheets with pillowcases, tables, and chairs to enhance the comfort and care of patients visiting the facility.
The donation, presented during a brief visit to the health centre, was warmly received by staff and patients, who expressed appreciation for the timely intervention.
Health officials noted that such contributions play a crucial role in improving the overall environment within the facility, particularly in resource-constrained settings where basic supplies are often limited.
Speaking on the initiative, the Bridget Bonnie & Friends team indicated that the gesture formed part of activities to mark Bridget Bonnie’s 35th birthday, while also reflecting their continued commitment to supporting healthcare delivery at the community level.
They emphasised that quality healthcare extends beyond medical treatment to include a dignified and comfortable experience for patients.
The team further reaffirmed its dedication to undertaking similar outreach programmes in other communities, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.
Latest Stories
-
Church of Pentecost supports over 2,000 BECE candidates in Obuasi with career guidance seminar
15 minutes
-
Brandon Asante and Coventry all but promoted to Premier League despite Sheffield Wednesday draw
36 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Late Kwartemaa strike downs Hearts in Tema
43 minutes
-
Ghana Faces Sierra Leone Moment as Prosecutorial Powers come under strain
53 minutes
-
Don’t consume fish or seafood from Tema Shipyard until further notice – FDA warns
57 minutes
-
Why volunteering might be Africa’s most underrated career accelerator
1 hour
-
ActionAid Ghana raises concern over gender gaps in Feed Ghana Programme
1 hour
-
Windstorm wreaks havoc in Gushegu, displacing nearly 2,000 residents and damaging schools
1 hour
-
Friends of Bridget Bonnie Marks her 35th birthday with donation to Kasseh Model Health Centre
2 hours
-
From Ekumfi Kokodo to the Pulpit Stage: Essi Donkor’s gospel journey takes shape
2 hours
-
Landfilling waste management creates no value, it’s an economic waste
2 hours
-
Photos: Speaker Bagbin Commissions MPs constituency office under parliamentary decentralisation programme
3 hours
-
Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schäfer sacked as GFA shakes up backroom staff
3 hours
-
Wenchi water project almost complete, critical to gov’t agenda – GWL MD
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill not part of government’s legislative agenda – Inusah Fuseini
3 hours