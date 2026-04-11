Friends of Bridget Bonnie Marks her 35th birthday with donation to Kasseh Model Health Centre

Bridget Bonnie has celebrated her 35th birthday with an act of generosity, as the Bridget Bonnie & Friends team extended support to the Kasseh Model Health Centre in Ada.

The group donated essential items including bedsheets with pillowcases, tables, and chairs to enhance the comfort and care of patients visiting the facility.

The donation, presented during a brief visit to the health centre, was warmly received by staff and patients, who expressed appreciation for the timely intervention.

Health officials noted that such contributions play a crucial role in improving the overall environment within the facility, particularly in resource-constrained settings where basic supplies are often limited.

Speaking on the initiative, the Bridget Bonnie & Friends team indicated that the gesture formed part of activities to mark Bridget Bonnie’s 35th birthday, while also reflecting their continued commitment to supporting healthcare delivery at the community level.

They emphasised that quality healthcare extends beyond medical treatment to include a dignified and comfortable experience for patients.

The team further reaffirmed its dedication to undertaking similar outreach programmes in other communities, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.