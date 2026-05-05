Ghana High Commission invites global investors to Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026

President John Dramani Mahama

The Ghana High Commission to the United Kingdom and Ireland has announced the Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026.

The two-day economic forum is scheduled to take place at the historic Raffles London from June 1 to June 2, 2026, under the theme: “Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity.”

The summit is expected to bring together government officials, global institutional investors, captains of industry and development finance leaders to strengthen economic cooperation, forge strategic partnerships and unlock investment opportunities between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to deliver the keynote address. Under his Reset Agenda, Ghana is pursuing policies focused on transparency, economic resilience, fiscal discipline and stronger collaboration with international investors.

Participants will also have access to bilateral meetings, sector-specific investment roundtables and direct engagement with senior government officials.

Why Ghana? Why Now?

Ghana remains one of West Africa’s most stable democracies and fastest-growing emerging economies.

With a youthful English-speaking population, a strong legal framework and a strategic position within the ECOWAS sub-region, the country serves as a gateway to a consumer market of more than 400 million people.

The presence of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra further provides access to a continental market valued at approximately US$3.4 trillion.

The summit will spotlight investment opportunities across six key sectors:

* Agribusiness

* Trade and Infrastructure Financing

* Real Estate

* Fintech, Digital Assets and Innovation (including Business Process Outsourcing)

* Energy and Green Transition

* Critical Minerals and Carbon Markets

Organising Partners

The summit is being organised by the Ghana High Commission to the UK and Ireland in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Supporting partners include the British High Commission in Accra, the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), and Invest Africa, reflecting the strong economic ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Ghana Diaspora Townhall Meeting

Ahead of the summit, President Mahama will participate in a Ghana Diaspora Town Hall Meeting on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The event, hosted by Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, will provide members of the Ghanaian diaspora with an opportunity to engage directly with the President on national development priorities and the role of diaspora investment in Ghana’s transformation agenda.

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