Mahama signs three MoUs with Belarus

President John Dramani Mahama has described the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Ghana and Belarus as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, signalling a new phase of economic, agricultural and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Minsk during his official visit to Belarus, President Mahama said the agreements would provide a practical framework for deeper engagement between government institutions, businesses and citizens of both nations.

The agreements cover the establishment of a Joint Commission on Cooperation in Trade and Economy, collaboration between the chambers of commerce of Ghana and Belarus, and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

According to the President, the accords represent more than diplomatic formalities and are intended to deliver tangible benefits through increased trade, investment, technology transfer and people-to-people exchanges.

“This visit marks an important moment in the relations between our two countries,” Mr Mahama said. “It provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to building a modern and forward-looking partnership founded on mutual respect, sovereign equality and practical cooperation.”

He noted that Ghana and Belarus have maintained cordial diplomatic relations since establishing ties in 1992, despite their geographical distance.

The President said both countries share common aspirations of creating prosperity for their citizens, strengthening economic resilience, advancing technological development and building inclusive societies capable of responding to contemporary global challenges.

Agriculture emerged as a central theme of the President's remarks, with Mr Mahama outlining Ghana's ambition to transform the sector through mechanisation, innovation and value addition.

He said the government's objective extends beyond increasing agricultural output to creating a modern, technology-driven sector capable of generating employment, supporting industrialisation, enhancing food security and improving livelihoods in rural communities.

“Our vision is not merely to increase production but to transform agriculture into a modern, technology-driven sector that creates jobs, supports industrialisation, strengthens food security and improves livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Mahama noted that Ghana is implementing policies aimed at boosting productivity, expanding irrigation infrastructure, reducing post-harvest losses and promoting agro-processing across agricultural value chains.

He identified Belarus as a valuable partner in achieving these objectives, citing the country's expertise in agricultural mechanisation, farm technology, equipment manufacturing and agricultural research.

According to him, strategic partnerships in these areas could facilitate technology transfer, skills development and investment, while helping to strengthen food security and industrial growth in Ghana.

Beyond agriculture, the President outlined several sectors where the two countries could deepen cooperation, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mining support services, renewable energy, transport and logistics, industrial development, and technical and vocational education.

He disclosed that Ghana has invited a Belarusian delegation to visit the country's mining sector to explore potential areas of collaboration.

Mr Mahama also used the occasion to promote Ghana as an attractive investment destination in West Africa, highlighting the country's political stability, strategic location, expanding regional markets, improving infrastructure and youthful population.

He said the government's economic transformation agenda and export-led industrialisation programme are creating opportunities for foreign investors and international business partnerships.

The President encouraged greater engagement between the private sectors of both countries, expressing confidence that stronger commercial partnerships would generate jobs, facilitate knowledge exchange and deepen economic ties.

Touching on broader global developments, Mr Mahama said the world was experiencing significant economic and geopolitical shifts, including changing supply chains, food and energy security concerns and increasing climate-related vulnerabilities affecting developing countries.

He argued that international partnerships must be practical, equitable and mutually beneficial in addressing such challenges.

“Ghana remains committed to building diversified partnerships across all regions of the world because we believe that stronger cooperation among nations of the Global South, complemented by constructive engagement with partners everywhere, is essential for creating a more balanced and inclusive international order,” he stated.

The President expressed optimism that discussions held during his visit would open new opportunities for collaboration and usher in a new chapter in Ghana-Belarus relations.

He stressed, however, that the success of the agreements would ultimately be measured by the benefits they deliver to citizens rather than the signing ceremony itself.

“The true measure of our success will not be the agreements we have signed today, but the concrete benefits they will deliver to our citizens in the years ahead,” he said.

Mr Mahama reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the agreements and pledged to work closely with Belarus to identify additional areas for cooperation.

He said both countries have the potential to build a partnership that contributes significantly to economic development, technological advancement, food security and shared prosperity.

President Mahama is in Belarus on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for economic, agricultural and technical cooperation between the two nations.

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