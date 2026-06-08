NPP chairmanship race: Wontumi defends loyalty and experience

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has strongly defended his loyalty to the NPP as he continues his bid for the party’s national chairmanship position.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, June 8, the National Chairman hopeful dismissed suggestions questioning his commitment to the party, insisting that his long-standing service and nationwide political engagement demonstrate unwavering loyalty.
He argued that his decision to contest for the national chairmanship should itself be seen as evidence of his dedication to the party, stating that he would not have entered the race if he were not loyal to the NPP.
"I have never been disloyal to the party. I have been loyal to the NPP. I love the NPP, I do my job as a regional chairman, and I have also toured all the 16 regions of this country.”
Mr Antwi-Boasiako further highlighted his extensive nationwide tours, noting that his engagements across all 16 regions reflect his commitment to strengthening the party’s grassroots structures.
He suggested that some of his competitors in the race had only recently begun similar nationwide interactions, implying that his own efforts predated theirs.
He added that his experience as a regional chairman had equipped him with the skills needed to manage national-level challenges within the party.
According to him, this exposure has strengthened his confidence in handling internal disputes and organisational issues should he be elected national chairman.
“It has inspired me to know that if I am a national chairman and there is a problem, I know how to do my work, and I know also how to deal with the problem,” he stated.
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