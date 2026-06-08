Court cases do not bar political ambition – Chairman Wontumi

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has insisted that ongoing or past court cases should not disqualify individuals from contesting political office.
He argued that legal challenges are a normal part of public life and do not diminish one’s eligibility or credibility.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s political talk programme, Ekosiisen, on Monday, June 8, the NPP national chairman hopeful maintained that he is a law-abiding citizen who always honours court summons when required.
“I am a law-abiding person, so whenever the court needs me, I present myself,” he stated.
Chairman Wontumi argued that it would be unfair and unrealistic to assume that involvement in court proceedings should automatically disqualify individuals from participating in political contests.
According to him, such a precedent would affect several prominent political figures.
He cited examples within Ghana’s political landscape, referencing the legal experiences of various public officials, including Sammy Gyamfi, Ato Forson, and Fiifi Kwetey, all of whom, he noted, have had encounters with the judicial system while continuing their political careers.
He also drew historical parallels, mentioning Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, who, according to him, faced imprisonment despite his pivotal role in securing the country’s independence.
“The power of the people is greater, and when the people know the truth, you will always win,” he added, emphasising his belief in popular support as the ultimate determinant in political success.
The aspirant further expressed personal conviction in his political journey, stating, “What I know is that Chairman Wontumi, God is with me,” signalling confidence in his prospects within the opposition New Patriotic Party.
He also referenced international political figures, pointing to former United States President Donald Trump as an example of a leader who has faced significant legal and political challenges yet retained strong electoral support.
“What challenge has Donald Trump not faced? But when his people insisted they wanted him, they did,” he remarked.
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