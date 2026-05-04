World Bank pushes regional health strategy to close financing gaps in West and Central Africa

The World Bank has launched a new regional health strategy aimed at addressing persistent financing gaps and weak systems across West and Central Africa, warning that fragile healthcare structures could undermine national development if not urgently strengthened.

Vice President for People at the World Bank, Mamta Murthi, said the initiative—dubbed “Fit to Prosper: Investing in Health for Jobs and Development in Western and Central Africa”—will prioritise building resilient, service-ready health systems capable of delivering quality care and responding to emergencies.

The strategy comes at a time when many African countries, including Ghana, continue to grapple with underfunded health systems, shortages of essential medicines, and infrastructure deficits. Past health crises such as Ebola and COVID-19 exposed deep vulnerabilities in disease surveillance, emergency response, and access to care.

According to Murthi, the World Bank’s approach will focus on improving primary healthcare by investing in facilities equipped with electricity, water, and digital connectivity. It will also expand access through community health workers, telemedicine, and school-based health services, while strengthening a digitally enabled workforce.

The plan further emphasises country-specific interventions, sustainable domestic financing, and improved access to affordable medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics.

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Julius Debrah, underscored the importance of regional cooperation in achieving these goals. “Diseases do not respect borders, and neither should our solutions,” he said, stressing that no single country can attain health security in isolation.

Ghana has signalled its commitment to the initiative, with Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh pointing to increased domestic investment in the sector. He noted that government is gradually raising budget allocations for vaccines as part of efforts to reduce reliance on donor funding.

At the facility level, Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Kwadwo Sarbeng, highlighted the critical role of data in improving service delivery and patient outcomes.

“Without data, it is like walking in the dark,” he said, explaining that reliable data enables health authorities to identify gaps and implement targeted interventions, particularly in maternal health and emergency care.

The World Bank expects governments and stakeholders across the region to implement the strategy effectively, with the broader goal of achieving universal health coverage by 2030 while strengthening resilience against future health emergencies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.