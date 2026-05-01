Resilient power systems security is a key for reliable electricity supply

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor

Reliable electricity supply is no longer only a question of generation capacity. A country may have enough installed megawatts and still suffer outages if its grid is weak, its control systems are exposed, its substations are vulnerable, its fuel supply is fragile, its communication systems are outdated, or its utilities lack real-time visibility across the power value chain.

In the modern electricity industry, power system security must be understood broadly. It includes cybersecurity, physical security, operational security, fuel security, grid automation, emergency preparedness, financial sustainability, and institutional coordination. A resilient power system is one that can anticipate threats, absorb shocks, isolate faults, recover quickly, and continue serving customers under stress.

For Ghana and many developing economies, this subject has become urgent. Ghana’s Energy Commission reported that the country’s 2024 system peak demand was projected at about 3,788 MW, with installed grid capacity of about 5,194 MW and dependable capacity of about 4,756 MW. Yet the same outlook noted that available capacity could fall when planned maintenance and fuel supply constraints are considered. This confirms a critical point: reliability is not determined by capacity alone; it depends on the security and resilience of the entire system architecture.

Traditionally, power system security meant having enough generation reserve, maintaining transmission lines, protecting transformers, and ensuring that dispatch operators could balance demand and supply. Those issues remain important. However, modern power systems are now digital, interconnected, data-driven, and increasingly exposed to cyber and physical threats.

The World Bank has noted that with the growing digitalisation of electricity networks, cybersecurity and cyber resilience have become vital components of reliable electricity delivery. It further observes that increased connectivity, digital business operations, and the convergence of operational technology and information technology are expanding the attack surface of electricity networks.

This means that power system protection can no longer be limited to engineers, substations, and circuit breakers. It must also involve cybersecurity professionals, data scientists, telecom engineers, emergency planners, national security institutions, regulators, financiers, and policymakers.

A modern power system can be disrupted through many channels: technical faults, transformer failures, fuel shortages, cyber intrusions, vandalism, flooding, fires, equipment theft, poor vegetation management, weak protection settings, financial distress, delayed maintenance, or poor communication between agencies. A resilient system treats all these risks as part of one integrated national electricity security framework.

Governments often respond to electricity insecurity by focusing mainly on new generation. Generation investment is important, but it is not sufficient. If the transmission grid cannot evacuate power, if distribution networks are overloaded, if control centres operate with outdated systems, or if utilities do not have real-time data, new power plants alone cannot guarantee reliable electricity.

The priority must now shift from a narrow “more megawatts” strategy to a broader secure, intelligent, flexible, and resilient power system strategy.

Government must therefore invest in technologies that protect the entire electricity value chain: generation, transmission, distribution, fuel supply, metering, communication systems, control centres, customer interfaces, and emergency recovery systems.

The Energy Commission’s reliability data show improvements in Ghana’s electricity distribution reliability indices between 2018 and 2023, but also indicate that ECG and NEDCo did not meet the SAIFI benchmark in any operational area, meaning outages remained too frequent despite progress. That finding reinforces the case for deeper technology investment in distribution automation, smart metering, outage management, feeder monitoring, and fault isolation systems.

Cybersecurity Must Become Core Power Sector Infrastructure

A power grid is now a cyber-physical system. SCADA systems, Energy Management Systems, Distribution Management Systems, smart meters, digital substations, telecom networks, remote terminal units, sensors, and cloud-based customer platforms all create operational efficiency, but they also create exposure.

Government and utilities must therefore treat cybersecurity as part of national energy security. This requires a dedicated Power Sector Cybersecurity and Operational Technology Security Programme.

Such a programme should include:

First, a national Operational Technology Security Operations Centre for the power sector. This should monitor cyber risks across generation, transmission, distribution, and market operations in real time.

Second, mandatory cybersecurity standards for all utilities, IPPs, grid operators, metering vendors, software providers, and contractors that connect to critical power infrastructure.

Third, strict segmentation between corporate IT systems and operational control systems. Business email, billing platforms, and customer applications must not create easy pathways into grid control systems.

Fourth, regular cyber-risk audits, penetration testing under controlled regulatory conditions, incident-response drills, and mandatory reporting of cyber incidents.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Critical Infrastructure Protection standards provide a useful reference point because they include requirements on electronic security perimeters and physical security of bulk electric system cyber systems. Ghana and similar economies do not need to copy the American model wholesale, but they should develop a localised equivalent suitable for their legal, technical, and institutional context.

Physical Security of Power Assets Is a National Economic Priority

Transformers, substations, transmission towers, control centres, fuel pipelines, gas regulating stations, fibre-optic lines, and switching stations are not ordinary assets. They are national productivity assets. A single failed transformer, damaged substation, or compromised transmission corridor can affect industries, hospitals, schools, water supply systems, banks, telecom towers, and households.

Government must invest in physical security technologies such as intelligent surveillance systems, thermal cameras, access-control systems, perimeter intrusion detection, drone inspection, GIS-based asset monitoring, and rapid-response coordination with national security agencies.

The security of transmission towers and substations must be treated with the same seriousness as the security of airports, ports, data centres, and financial infrastructure. Electricity is the operating system of the economy. When it fails, everything else weakens.

Grid Automation Is the Backbone of Resilience

A resilient grid is not one that never experiences faults. No power system in the world can honestly guarantee zero outages. A resilient grid is one that detects faults quickly, isolates affected sections, reroutes power where possible, and restores service rapidly. This is where grid automation becomes essential.

Government should support investment in:

SCADA and Energy Management System upgrades for real-time visibility of the transmission network.

Distribution Management Systems to help utilities monitor feeders, transformers, substations, and outages more accurately.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure to reduce commercial losses, improve billing accuracy, detect tampering, and support demand-side management.

Fault Location, Isolation and Service Restoration systems to automatically identify and isolate faulty sections of the distribution network.

Phasor Measurement Units and Wide Area Monitoring Systems to improve grid stability, detect oscillations, and support faster operational decisions.

Digital substations with intelligent electronic devices, remote monitoring, and secure communication protocols.

Without these technologies, utilities operate blindly or semi-blindly. They wait for customers to report outages, dispatch field teams inefficiently, and lose revenue through poor visibility. With these technologies, the system becomes intelligent, predictive, and more self-healing.

Fuel Security Is Also System Security

In thermal-dependent power systems, fuel supply is a core reliability issue. Ghana’s 2024 mid-year energy outlook identified fuel supply sustainability as the most critical risk to reliable electricity supply, noting that disruptions in gas supply could render several thermal plants inoperable.

This is a powerful reminder that power system security does not end at the power plant fence. Gas supply, liquid fuel backup, fuel transportation, storage, contracts, payment discipline, and regional interconnections all affect electricity reliability.

Government should therefore build a formal Fuel Security and Power Reliability Protocol. This should include minimum fuel-stock requirements for strategic plants, dual-fuel capability where technically and economically justified, transparent gas allocation rules, maintenance coordination between gas suppliers and power plants, and emergency fuel financing arrangements.

A country cannot promise reliable electricity while leaving fuel supply to chance.

Resilience Must Be Planned Into the System, Not Added After Failure

Power system resilience must be designed before crisis occurs. This requires scenario planning.

The system operator, utilities, regulator, Ministry of Energy, National Security, fuel suppliers, IPPs, and emergency agencies should periodically simulate major stress events, including:

A sudden loss of a major generator.

A transmission line failure during peak demand.

A cyber incident affecting utility systems.

A gas supply interruption.

A major transformer failure.

Flooding of a critical substation.

A regional interconnection disturbance.

A nationwide communication system failure.

The purpose is not to create fear. The purpose is to test preparedness. A country that does not rehearse crisis response will improvise during crisis. Improvisation is expensive, slow, and politically damaging.

Financial Resilience Is Part of Technical Reliability

Power systems fail not only because of engineering problems, but also because of unpaid bills, under-recovery of costs, delayed maintenance, weak procurement, and poor investment planning.

A utility that cannot recover revenue cannot maintain networks properly. A transmission company that cannot finance upgrades will defer critical reinforcement. A distribution utility with high losses cannot invest in automation. An IPP that is not paid cannot maintain fuel stocks and spare parts at optimal levels.

Therefore, system security must include financial security.

Government must ensure cost-reflective but socially sensitive tariffs, transparent subsidy payments, disciplined public-sector bill settlement, enforceable cash waterfall arrangements, and investment-grade utility balance sheets. Where the sector is financially distressed, resilience investments are usually postponed until outages become politically unbearable. That is bad economics.

Prevention is cheaper than system collapse.

A National Power System Resilience Investment Programme

Government should establish a dedicated National Power System Resilience and Security Investment Programme. This programme should be funded through a mix of budgetary allocation, concessional finance, climate finance, utility investment plans, public-private partnerships, and development finance.

The programme should focus on six pillars.

First, cybersecurity and operational technology protection. This should cover secure control centres, cyber monitoring, incident response, staff training, vendor risk management, and mandatory cybersecurity standards.

Second, transmission grid resilience. This should include line reinforcement, substation modernisation, transformer redundancy, grid stability tools, vegetation management, and real-time monitoring.

Third, distribution automation. This should support smart meters, feeder automation, transformer monitoring, fault isolation, outage management systems, and customer communication platforms.

Fourth, fuel and generation security. This should cover dual-fuel capability, strategic fuel reserves, gas supply coordination, black-start capability, spinning reserve discipline, and plant availability monitoring.

Fifth, physical asset protection. This should include surveillance, access control, anti-vandalism systems, drone inspection, and security coordination for critical corridors.

Sixth, institutional coordination and regulation. This should involve clear roles for the Ministry, Energy Commission, PURC, system operator, utilities, National Cyber Security Authority, security agencies, and private sector operators.

The Role of Government

The private sector can invest in generation, smart technologies, metering systems, digital platforms, and grid services. But government must lead the security architecture because electricity is a strategic national asset.

Government’s role should be to set standards, finance critical public-good investments, enforce compliance, coordinate institutions, protect vulnerable assets, and create a regulatory environment that rewards reliability.

Government must also ensure that procurement is competitive, transparent, and technically sound. Technology investment should not become another avenue for inflated contracts and poorly integrated systems. Every investment must be linked to measurable reliability outcomes: lower outage frequency, shorter outage duration, lower technical losses, faster restoration, improved system visibility, stronger cyber posture, and better customer satisfaction.

Electricity Security Is National Security

Reliable electricity is the foundation of industrialisation, digitalisation, healthcare, education, public safety, water supply, banking, manufacturing, mining, transport, and modern agriculture. A fragile power system is therefore not merely an energy-sector problem. It is a national competitiveness problem.

Government must invest deliberately in technologies that protect the power system. The priority should not be technology for prestige, but technology for resilience, visibility, control, accountability, and rapid recovery.

The future power system must be intelligent, secure, automated, financially stable, cyber-resilient, physically protected, and institutionally coordinated. That is the only credible pathway to reliable electricity supply at all times.

It is strategic that a nation that wants a 24-hour economy must first build a 24-hour-resilient power system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.