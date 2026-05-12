Xenophobic attacks escalate in South Africa as officials reportedly join crackdown on foreign nationals

Fresh concerns are mounting over renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa following reports that some local government officials are directly participating in actions targeting foreign nationals, including legally resident African migrants.

Immigrant groups in recent months have intensified protests against foreigners, particularly other Africans, with some incidents resulting in the forced closure of businesses, verbal abuse and physical attacks.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, says the situation has become deeply troubling, citing a recent incident in a local municipality where the mayor allegedly shut down foreign-owned businesses, handed them over to residents and ordered foreign nationals to leave within 21 days.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, May 11, Mr Anani Quashie said the mayor in an area known as Estcourt, near Durban, had seized keys to shops owned by Ghanaians and other African migrants who were legally operating businesses.

He said the affected businesses included mechanic shops and other small enterprises, and that the allegations had been verified by diplomatic missions.

“The mayor in Estcourt has taken keys belonging to Ghanaians and other African migrants who are genuinely and legally working in his area. He has taken the keys, handed over their shops and businesses to locals,” he said.

“A lot of Ghanaians are affected. We have close to about 25 Ghanaians whose businesses have been closed,” he disclosed.

Mr Anani Quashie said the issue is not limited to Ghanaians. He revealed that the Nigerian and Angolan ambassadors had also raised similar complaints after their nationals were affected by the same operation.

The High Commissioner said Ghana and the other affected African countries are preparing to challenge the directive in court.

“We’ve told them that we’re going to fight this legally. No law in South Africa gives the mayor the right to say whatever he’s saying. We’re going to ensure that the right thing is done,” he stated.

He said all affected countries have already collected statements from their nationals and submitted them to the legal department of the African ambassadors’ group for review.

According to him, although court proceedings have not formally begun, legal steps are already underway to stop the 21-day eviction order before it takes effect.

“No, we are in the process. It’s not only one country that is going. All the countries involved have made statements and given them to the legal department. They have confirmed there is no legal basis for what he is doing,” he said.

Mr Anani-Quashi noted that the deadline is fast approaching, with only 17 days left, but said diplomatic missions are acting urgently to ensure the matter is resolved before any forced removals occur.

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