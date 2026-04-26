Some South Africans see xenophobia as a solution to poverty and inequality – Charles Owiredu

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has attributed recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa to deep-rooted socio-economic challenges confronting sections of the population.
Mr Owiredu said issues such as unemployment, poverty and inequality continue to fuel resentment among some South Africans, who perceive foreign nationals as competitors for limited opportunities.
He argued that this perception has, in some instances, translated into violent actions against migrants from other African countries.
"South Africans do have issues, unemployment, poverty, inequality and then some few people do think that the only way to solve these issues that they are confronted with is by forming this operation Dudula, vigilante groups, and then going round to intimidate people, exact mob justice on innocent people," he said on Joynews' Newsfile on Saturday.
Mr Owiredu also criticised the response of South African leaders, describing measures taken so far as insufficient to address the underlying causes of the violence.
"What I see now is that it is not enough for the Ministry of Police to issue a statement and say they are condemning it and having a joint statement with our foreign minister, it doesn't help because it has never helped the solution," he added.
He stressed the need for more decisive and sustained interventions to tackle both the socio-economic drivers and the recurring attacks on foreign nationals.
Latest Stories
-
GPHA shuts down Kpone Terminal following fierce freight-forwarder protests
42 minutes
-
Watch the moment Trump was rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunshots
60 minutes
-
Vaccines cut measles deaths in Africa, but millions of children still at risk
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: High Commissioner urges Ghanaians in South Africa to remain on high alert
1 hour
-
Xenophobia attacks: S.A Police Ministry’s statement is not enough – Charles Owiredu
1 hour
-
Some South Africans see xenophobia as a solution to poverty and inequality – Charles Owiredu
1 hour
-
Xenophobia: Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa urges a shift from ineffective past measures
1 hour
-
Trump evacuated after ‘gunshots’ fired at White House Correspondents Dinner
1 hour
-
Akosombo substation fire plunges Ashanti Region into widespread darkness
2 hours
-
The detained anti-colonial activist grabbing attention in West Africa: Who is Kemi Seba?
3 hours
-
Trump cancels US envoys’ trip to Pakistan for talks on Iran war
4 hours
-
Mexico says US agents killed in crash weren’t permitted to operate there
5 hours
-
Galamsey fight: Gov’t has sidelined Act 995 and acting arbitrarily – Daryl Bosu claims
5 hours
-
Dromeryda Agyapong named among 100 most influential African Leaders 2026
6 hours
-
Blue Water Guards not delivering expected results in galamsey fight — Daryl Bosu
6 hours