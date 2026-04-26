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Some South Africans see xenophobia as a solution to poverty and inequality – Charles Owiredu

Source: AdomOnline  
  26 April 2026 1:07am
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Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has attributed recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa to deep-rooted socio-economic challenges confronting sections of the population.

Mr Owiredu said issues such as unemployment, poverty and inequality continue to fuel resentment among some South Africans, who perceive foreign nationals as competitors for limited opportunities.

He argued that this perception has, in some instances, translated into violent actions against migrants from other African countries.

"South Africans do have issues, unemployment, poverty, inequality and then some few people do think that the only way to solve these issues that they are confronted with is by forming this operation Dudula, vigilante groups, and then going round to intimidate people, exact mob justice on innocent people," he said on Joynews' Newsfile on Saturday.

Mr Owiredu also criticised the response of South African leaders, describing measures taken so far as insufficient to address the underlying causes of the violence.

"What I see now is that it is not enough for the Ministry of Police to issue a statement and say they are condemning it and having a joint statement with our foreign minister, it doesn't help because it has never helped the solution," he added.

He stressed the need for more decisive and sustained interventions to tackle both the socio-economic drivers and the recurring attacks on foreign nationals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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