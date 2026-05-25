ShEquity unveils final 10 SMEs for its gender-smart climate technical assistance facility

ShEquity Partners (“ShEquity”), in partnership with the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Greentec Capital Africa Foundation, has announced the selection of 10 finalist Ghanaian gender-smart climate-focused small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under its Gender-Smart Climate Technical Assistance (TA) Facility.

The TA initiative represents a significant step forward in promoting inclusive climate innovation and enhancing access to climate finance and global carbon market opportunities for gender-smart businesses in Ghana.

The announcement comes after an intensive support programme that initially engaged 30 gender-smart climate-focused SMEs. These companies received hands-on training on accessing carbon markets and becoming investment-ready.

After a thorough assessment, the cohort was narrowed to 15 companies. These 15 shortlisted companies received expert coaching to develop Carbon Opportunity Maps, alongside targeted masterclasses on gender-inclusion, governance, growth strategy, job creation, and strategic communications and positioning.

From this group, 10 high-potential SMEs have now been selected based on their readiness to leverage emerging opportunities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Ghana’s evolving carbon market ecosystem.

In the next phase, the 10 SMEs will receive one-on-one investor and communications coaching and will also be paired with carbon certification experts. These experts will support the development of a Preliminary Project Design Document (pre-PDD) concept note.

This is a critical step, as the pre-PDD provides a structured overview of a potential carbon project and its pathway to accessing carbon markets. It outlines the project objectives, expected carbon activities, and an initial assessment of suitable methodologies (e.g., Verra or Gold Standard), serving as the first formal articulation of a carbon project idea before full technical validation begins.

The final stage will involve live pitching before an independent jury, culminating in the selection of two winning businesses. These will receive support to develop full Project Design Documents (PDDs) and a grant of USD 25,000 each to advance the next phase of the carbon certification process.

Speaking on the milestone, Pauline Koelbl, Founder & CEO of ShEquity, said: “At ShEquity, we believe women-led and gender-smart SMEs are central to shaping Africa’s climate future. Through this Technical Assistance Facility, we are strengthening the investment and carbon market readiness of these businesses and positioning them to access emerging opportunities in climate finance, including carbon markets. The 10 finalist SMEs reflect the innovation, resilience, and potential within Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Africa’s future depends on who gets funded, and we are proud to back women-led and gender-smart SMEs driving climate resilience and green growth on the continent. We are grateful to our partners AWE, GIZ Ghana, and the Greentec Capital Africa Foundation for making this possible.”

Christina Pfandl, AWE advisor in Ghana, also noted: “Supporting Ghanaian women-led and gender-smart SMEs to participate in climate finance mechanisms is essential for building a resilient and inclusive green economy. Through this partnership, AWE is enabling SMEs to leverage Ghana’s Carbon Market Framework, aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, to access additional revenue streams that can accelerate their growth and impact. This initiative also reflects the strong collaboration between the governments of Germany and Ghana in advancing innovative climate finance solutions and strengthening private sector participation in carbon markets.”

Since its inception, the ShEquity TA Facility has sought to bridge the gap between early-stage, women-led, and gender-smart climate-focused enterprises and access to capital. It equips founders with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to become investment- and carbon-market ready and ultimately scale sustainably.

By strengthening both business and carbon market readiness, the Facility supports SMEs in unlocking new climate finance opportunities while contributing to global sustainability priorities, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Gender Equality (SDG 5) and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Congratulations to the 10 finalist SMEs driving climate innovation across sectors, including Circular Economy, Nature-Based Solutions, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Agriculture, and Sustainable Mobility: Dyson Energy, Eco-nexus, Enterprise Coast Ghana, Gateway Feeds, GreenEarth Agro, Legendary Foods, Mayiya Investments, Royal Baobab Farms, Sustainable Energy Technologies Limited, and YomYom.

These enterprises are advancing sustainable solutions ranging from renewable energy and regenerative agriculture to alternative proteins, climate-smart agribusiness, and low-emission mobility solutions, contributing to Ghana’s transition toward a greener and more resilient economy.

As Ghana accelerates efforts to operationalise carbon markets, ShEquity remains committed to ensuring that women-led and gender-smart SMEs are equipped with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to access and benefit from emerging climate finance opportunities.

This is increasingly critical, as gender inclusion is no longer a “nice to have” but a core driver of effective, inclusive, and scalable climate action. It is essential to building a nature-positive and climate-resilient economy.

About ShEquity

ShEquity Partners (“ShEquity”) is a gender-lens investment firm committed to accelerating Africa’s green transition through gender-smart investing. Its current fund, the ShEquity Climate Fund L.P. (the “Fund”), backs early-growth-stage, gender-smart green SMEs that meet 2X Challenge criteria and combine commercial viability with scalable climate solutions.

ShEquity applies a systemic investment approach that integrates tailored investment-readiness and carbon-market participation support through its TA Facility with direct capital deployment via the Fund, accelerating the growth of gender-smart climate solutions.

Eligible ventures typically have at least three years of operations, strong leadership, and a clear path to profitability.

About Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE)

The Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) supports the German and European business community with sustainable projects and investments in countries of the Global South.

With its network of over 50 experts in Germany and abroad, AWE offers individual advice on funding, financing and project development and establishes contacts worldwide.

AWE's experts provide access to strategic partners, support the transfer of know-how and make it easier for companies to enter promising markets. By establishing new partnerships and innovative solutions, economic players from countries in the Global South benefit and local economies are strengthened.

AWE is part of the Partners in Transformation business and development network of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by two strong partners: the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and DEG Impulse GmbH on behalf of BMZ.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.