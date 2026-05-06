AC4NCA unveils strategic plan to advance Nature-based solutions in Africa

The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) convened a high-level Nature-Talks Soirée in Accra, bringing together diplomats, senior government officials, academics, development partners, and climate advocates for an evening focused on advancing nature-based solutions across the continent.

The gathering underscored growing momentum around collaborative climate action in Africa, particularly as countries confront escalating environmental challenges despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach; the Danish Ambassador, Jakob Linulf; the Deputy Head of Mission at the Turkish Embassy in Ghana, Dilara Cesar; the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority, Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse; and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Gordon Awandare.

Senior Representatives from the UNDP, Water Resources Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission were also present.

In his address, the Global Lead of AC4NCA, Samuel A. Jinapor, emphasised the urgency of placing nature at the centre of Africa’s climate strategy.

He noted that although Africa accounts for a relatively small share of global emissions, it faces some of the most severe climate impacts, ranging from extreme weather events to biodiversity loss.

He highlighted the continent’s rich natural assets, including forests, wetlands, mangroves, and grasslands, as critical tools for climate mitigation and adaptation. According to him, nature-based solutions present a pathway to not only reduce emissions but also restore ecosystems, strengthen resilience, and support sustainable livelihoods.

“Nature-based solutions provide a powerful opportunity to deliver climate action that is locally grounded, socially inclusive, and economically transformative,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, His Excellency Rune Skinnebach reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting climate action in Africa, stating, “The European Union will remain a stable partner to Ghana for the next 50years and beyond. We recognise that Africa’s natural ecosystems are central to the global climate solution.”

In his remarks, H.E Jakob Linulf emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration and investment in climate initiatives, noting that partnerships between governments, civil society, and development actors will be essential in scaling impactful, locally driven solutions across the continent.

Also addressing the gathering, H.E Dilara Cesar reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to global climate cooperation, stating, “We consider that strengthening cooperation to fight climate change, as well as supporting the activities of platforms to this end, remain essential. The Government of Türkiye remains committed to supporting climate action efforts that promote sustainability and resilience.

Adding an academic perspective, Gordon Awandare highlighted the critical role of collaboration between research institutions, policymakers, and practitioners. He noted that universities must serve as hubs for knowledge generation and innovation, working closely with government and civil society to translate research into practical, scalable climate solutions across Africa.

Delivering remarks at the launch of AC4NCA’s strategic plan, the Board Chair, Rev. Joyce R. Aryee, underscored the broader significance of the moment, stating, “This is not just a launch, it is a declaration of intent. A commitment to place nature at the centre of Africa’s climate and development agenda. We are custodians, not owners, of our natural resources, and this strategy must guide bold action, innovation, and inclusive growth.”

The soirée served as a platform for dialogue and partnership-building, reinforcing the importance of coordinated efforts among governments, development partners, and civil society. Participants engaged in discussions on scaling up investments, strengthening policy frameworks, and fostering innovation in nature-based climate interventions.

The event also highlighted the role of platforms like Nature-Talks in bridging gaps between stakeholders and driving actionable outcomes.

Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining engagement and mobilising support for climate initiatives that prioritise ecological integrity and community well-being.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.