Ghana calls for climate justice in global energy transition

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of State in charge of Climate Change, Seidu Issifu, has called for fairness in the global energy transition, insisting that countries responsible for historical emissions must support developing nations to transition effectively.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, Mr Issifu said Ghana is prepared to gradually move away from crude oil and other fossil fuels, but stressed that the process must be based on equity and shared responsibility.
He recounted an encounter at an international conference where he was asked whether Ghana was ready to abandon fossil fuels. He explained that his response emphasised the need for those most responsible for climate damage to provide the financial and technical support required for countries such as Ghana to adapt.
“Ghana is part of the global world, and if we have to transition, we are talking about a just transition. We are talking about those who committed the offence, also bringing us up to a level, then we can proceed from there,” he said.
Mr Issifu further questioned who should bear the cost of environmental damage already incurred, arguing that it would be unjust for vulnerable countries to shoulder the burden alone.
“The damage that has been caused is something that we have to demand the investment in that sector. Assuming you ask Ghana to stop bringing out petrol, diesel or crude oil from the ground, what about the investment that we have made? Somebody has to pay for that; that is the justice that we are talking about,” he stated.
He emphasised that Ghana’s transition will be gradual and carefully managed to protect economic stability while fulfilling climate commitments.
“So we would have to transition, but we will have to do it gently. From one stage to another, because we are part of the global world and we cannot be in isolation,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87
28 seconds
-
Perception of corruption widespread among citizens — APL
7 minutes
-
ECCBC Ghana kicks off Copa Coca-Cola 2026 with Trophy Tour and official opening ceremony
17 minutes
-
Dollar-denominated fees threaten access to research — CARLIGH appeals to gov’t
17 minutes
-
APL launches national trackers to measure governance trust and economic wellbeing
38 minutes
-
I am no longer with Lynx Entertainment – KiDi
38 minutes
-
Roc Nation Sports International confirms return of Roc Cup to Ghana in 2027
40 minutes
-
GMet forecasts thundery rains for southern Ghana, sunny spells in the north
41 minutes
-
Court denies businessmen bail in Gh¢49m gold fraud
1 hour
-
Okada rider remanded over GH¢37,000 gold necklace robbery
1 hour
-
“Juju can influence attraction, but building relationships require effort” — Kwaku Bonsam
1 hour
-
Ghana calls for climate justice in global energy transition
1 hour
-
Orphaned baby hippo to be hand-reared by keepers at Kenya sanctuary
1 hour
-
Cruise passengers tell of life on board stranded ship after hantavirus outbreak
1 hour
-
Airlines cut 13,000 flights in May as jet fuel prices soar
1 hour