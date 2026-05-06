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Ghana calls for climate justice in global energy transition

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  6 May 2026 1:23pm
Minister for Climate Change, Seidu Issifu
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The Minister of State in charge of Climate Change, Seidu Issifu, has called for fairness in the global energy transition, insisting that countries responsible for historical emissions must support developing nations to transition effectively.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, Mr Issifu said Ghana is prepared to gradually move away from crude oil and other fossil fuels, but stressed that the process must be based on equity and shared responsibility.

He recounted an encounter at an international conference where he was asked whether Ghana was ready to abandon fossil fuels. He explained that his response emphasised the need for those most responsible for climate damage to provide the financial and technical support required for countries such as Ghana to adapt.

“Ghana is part of the global world, and if we have to transition, we are talking about a just transition. We are talking about those who committed the offence, also bringing us up to a level, then we can proceed from there,” he said.

Mr Issifu further questioned who should bear the cost of environmental damage already incurred, arguing that it would be unjust for vulnerable countries to shoulder the burden alone.

“The damage that has been caused is something that we have to demand the investment in that sector. Assuming you ask Ghana to stop bringing out petrol, diesel or crude oil from the ground, what about the investment that we have made? Somebody has to pay for that; that is the justice that we are talking about,” he stated.

He emphasised that Ghana’s transition will be gradual and carefully managed to protect economic stability while fulfilling climate commitments.

“So we would have to transition, but we will have to do it gently. From one stage to another, because we are part of the global world and we cannot be in isolation,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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