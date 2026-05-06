Climate change is a national development challenge – Issifu Seidu

The Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Issifu Seidu, has stressed that climate change is no longer just an environmental concern but a national development challenge requiring coordinated action, strong partnerships, and sustainable financing.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held in Accra, the Minister underscored the importance of collaboration and collective responsibility in building a resilient and sustainable future for the country.

“Climate change is no longer an environmental issue; it is a national development challenge,” he stated.

According to the Minister, climate change now directly affects key sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, water security, food systems, and the ongoing energy transition.

“It directly affects Ghana’s economy, infrastructure, water security, food systems, and energy transition,” he noted.

He explained that addressing these challenges will require stronger coordination across government institutions, deeper partnerships with development partners and the private sector, as well as the mobilisation of sustainable financing.

“Addressing these challenges requires strong coordination across government, partnerships with the private sector, and sustainable financing,” he added.

The Minister said it is within this context that the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability was established under the Office of the President to provide high-level leadership and coordination for Ghana’s climate response.

“Our mandate is clear — to coordinate national climate action and drive Ghana’s transition to a resilient and sustainable economy,” he emphasised.

He clarified that the office is distinct from the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, which retains statutory responsibility for environmental regulation and sector-specific policy implementation.

The Minister explained that his office operates from the Presidency with a whole-of-government coordination function, focusing on cross-sectoral linkages.

“This office operates from the Presidency with a whole-of-government coordination function,” he said.

He noted that climate action spans multiple sectors, including energy, finance, agriculture, health, infrastructure, transport, and industry.

“Climate action cuts across energy, finance, agriculture, health, infrastructure, transport, and industry,” he stated.

The Minister added that the core functions of the office include inter-ministerial coordination to ensure a unified and effective national response.

He further called for collective action to secure Ghana’s future.

“We must work collectively to build a resilient and sustainable future for our country,” he concluded.

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