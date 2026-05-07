Ghana needs $22.6bn to tackle climate challenges – Seidu Issifu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, has revealed that Ghana will require an estimated $22.6 billion to effectively confront the country’s climate-related challenges and implement sustainable interventions to protect vulnerable communities and strengthen environmental resilience.
According to the minister, the scale of the climate crisis and the financial demands associated with adaptation and mitigation measures make it impossible for Ghana to shoulder the burden alone.
He stressed the need for strong international cooperation and sustained financial support to help the country deliver on its climate commitments.
Mr Issifu explained that the government is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with development partners and international organisations to mobilise climate financing for critical environmental programmes.
He noted that engagements with institutions such as the European Union remain central to Ghana’s broader climate financing strategy.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series, the minister said, “We cannot do it alone. Ghana requires about $22.6 billion to take care of its climate needs. We cannot raise it by ourselves. We need strategic partners to be able to do that.” He added that collaboration with partners would help government secure the resources needed “to assist the government to raise climate funding to prosecute these development agendas.”
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