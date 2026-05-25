Vitality Health International Africa becomes Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions

Discovery Health has announced that Vitality Health International (Africa), its established employer health insurance business, has been rebranded as Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions, effective 1 January 2026.

This transition reflects Vitality Health International (Africa)’s established health insurance business—integrated with the Vitality wellness programme—and introduces expanded healthcare offerings, delivering continuity for existing clients and enhanced capabilities that meet the evolving healthcare needs of employers and their employees across Ghana and the wider continent.

In Ghana, Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions will continue its long-standing partnership, dating back to 2023, with in-market insurer Acacia Health Insurance, ensuring market relevance and a seamless healthcare solution for local employers and their employees.

“While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients and to our core purpose—namely, to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives—remains the same,” explains Emma Knox, CEO of Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions (formerly CEO of Vitality Health International).

“Discovery Health Global enables the future-focused growth of the Vitality Health International (Africa) business in two ways. First, by continuing the proven operating model of partnering with in-market insurers in the rest of Africa to deliver employer-focused solutions that meet employees’ individual healthcare needs.

Second, by enabling expansion into a broader range of solutions that meet our clients’ healthcare needs more completely, such as through our Administration Services Only (ASO) offering—a fully managed healthcare administration solution.”

Driving innovation and excellence through trusted partnership with Acacia Health Insurance

Acacia Health Insurance, a member of the Enterprise Group and Global Health Solutions’ in-market insurance partner in Ghana, is known for innovative products, strong technology capabilities, and high-quality service.

“Our partnership with Acacia Health Insurance, which began in 2023, has played a key role in establishing Global Health Solutions in Ghana,” says Knox. “Going forward, we will continue to build on a shared commitment to innovation, service excellence, and improving the health of employers and their people.”

Mrs Araba Asumanu, Managing Director of Acacia Health Insurance, adds: “The transition from Vitality Health International to Global Health Solutions marks an important milestone in the maturity of the business. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration as we continue to meet the evolving healthcare needs of employers and employees across Ghana.”

Built on the strength of Africa’s leading healthcare administrator and managed care provider

Through Global Health Solutions, employers across Africa will also continue to benefit from access to Discovery Health’s 34 years of experience in healthcare administration and managed care—support that has been integral to Vitality Health International (Africa)’s operations to date.

As South Africa’s largest medical aid administrator and managed care service provider, Discovery Health brings world-class clinical governance, advanced risk management, and one of the most sophisticated healthcare data platforms globally.

“Discovery Health remains the backbone of our operations, delivering measurable value, improved health outcomes, and sustainable cost management for organisations operating in Africa,” adds Knox.

A platform built for Africa’s future

Knox concludes: “Through Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions, we are moving beyond traditional health insurance to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem for employers across Africa.

By bringing together tailored health insurance, the Vitality wellness programme, and advanced administration and clinical capabilities on a single platform, we can meet a far broader range of healthcare needs for employers and their people, while staying true to Discovery’s core purpose: making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.