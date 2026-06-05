Greater Accra Health Directorate condemns assault on midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has strongly condemned the alleged assault of a midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic by a relative of a patient, describing the incident as an unprovoked attack on a healthcare worker carrying out her professional duties.

According to a statement issued on Friday, June 5, the incident, which has generated widespread public concern following the circulation of a video on social media, reportedly occurred after the midwife attempted to enforce the facility's visiting hours policy.

The healthcare worker approached a patient's relative and informed the individual that visiting hours had ended and that visitors were required to leave the ward.

What began as a routine enforcement of hospital regulations is alleged to have escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the assault of the midwife on the hospital premises.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate expressed outrage over the incident and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel across the region.

"The staff member, a midwife, was attacked by a patient's family member while enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy. The attack was unprovoked," the Directorate stated.

The Regional Health Directorate said it stands firmly behind the affected health worker and all staff members serving within Ghana's public health facilities, stressing that healthcare professionals should be able to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation, harassment or physical violence.

"We stand firmly behind the affected midwife and every member of staff across our facilities. They come to work to serve the public, and they must be able to do so without fear of physical harm," the statement noted.

Healthcare professionals have increasingly called for enhanced security measures at medical facilities amid reports of growing hostility towards frontline workers.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate commended the Ghana Police Service for its swift response to the incident, noting that officers acted promptly to restore calm at the facility and apprehend the suspect.

According to the Directorate, the individual alleged to have carried out the attack was arrested shortly after the incident and is expected to appear before the court on Monday, June 8, 2026.

"The accused is scheduled to be put before the court. Violence against health workers will not be tolerated," the statement added.

The Directorate further used the occasion to remind members of the public about the appropriate channels available for lodging complaints and grievances within health facilities.

Officials explained that under directives from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, every Ghana Health Service facility operates a Client Service Desk tasked with receiving complaints and escalating concerns to the relevant authorities where necessary.

The statement stressed that while patients and their relatives have every right to raise concerns about services received, such concerns must be addressed through established administrative procedures rather than through acts of aggression.

"Assault is not a channel for redress, and it will not be treated as one," the Directorate emphasised.

The Directorate also urged members of the public to utilise the appropriate complaint resolution mechanisms whenever concerns arise, emphasising that violence and intimidation have no place in healthcare settings.

"We remain committed to delivering quality health services to the people of the Greater Accra Region and urge all clients to use the appropriate channels and to treat our staff with the same respect with which they are received," the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.