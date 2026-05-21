Banking and Finance

Non-Performing Loans decline to 18% but elevated risk remains – BoG

Source: Joy Business  
  21 May 2026 6:22pm
BoG Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama
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The Bank of Ghana says non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined to 18.0% from 23.6% over the same comparative period.

This reflected a rebound in bank credit and reduction in the stock of NPLs.

Nonetheless, it disclosed in its Monetary Policy release that elevated credit risk remains a key concern and requires banks’ strict adherence to the regulatory guidelines aimed at reducing non-performing loans in the industry.

Meanwhile, total assets expanded by 26.6% year-on-year to GH¢493.9 billion in April 2026.

This was supported by deposits, domestic borrowings, and shareholders’ funds.

The asset growth was largely driven by investments, which rose sharply by 52.6 % in April 2026 relative to 27.8% in the same period last year.

Also, the credit growth rebounded as financial intermediation improved.

At the same time, the banking sector’s solvency position strengthened, alongside improvements in asset quality.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 22.3% in April 2026 compared with 17.5% a year earlier.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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