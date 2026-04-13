Oil, war and the limits of monetary policy

It rarely begins as a monetary story.

A conflict erupts. Tanker routes become uncertain. Insurance costs jump. A few shipments are delayed, then withheld. Prices start to move, not gradually, but abruptly. And before long, inflation follows.

The current confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is unfolding along that same pattern. What looks like a geopolitical event is quickly becoming a macroeconomic shock. At its centre sits oil, again.

The pressure point is familiar. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply flows, has become the market’s focal risk. It does not take a full closure to disrupt pricing. Even partial interference, or the credible threat of it alters behaviour. Buyers hedge. Traders reposition. Shipping reroutes. Supply tightens in practice before it disappears in reality.

That is already visible. Oil prices have moved sharply higher, trading in the range of $95 to $115 per barrel in recent weeks, with forward curves pricing further upside risk. Freight and insurance costs for Gulf shipments have surged. The market is not just pricing lost barrels; it is pricing uncertainty.

For central banks, that distinction matters.

Because oil shocks are not simply about supply. They are about confidence in supply. And once that confidence weakens, the shock spreads quickly into the broader economy.

Energy sits beneath the entire production chain. It powers transport, supports food systems, drives industrial output, and underwrites global trade. When oil prices rise, the effect is immediate and visible, fuel becomes more expensive, electricity costs rise in energy-linked systems, and logistics become costlier. But the deeper transmission is slower and more persistent.

Food prices begin to climb, reflecting higher transport and fertilizer costs. Manufacturing margins compress, and firms pass on increases where they can. Services adjust. Households feel it first at the pump, then in the cost of essentials. Inflation shifts from an abstract metric to a daily reality.

This is where monetary policy is forced into the picture.

Recent data suggests the process has already begun. Headline inflation in the United States has ticked up again after a period of moderation, with energy accounting for a significant portion of the increase. In Europe, where energy sensitivity is higher, forward inflation expectations have begun to edge upward. For many central banks that had been cautiously approaching an easing cycle, the signal is clear: the path forward is no longer straightforward.

But the real challenge lies in the nature of the shock.

This is not demand-led inflation. It is not the product of excess liquidity or overheating economies. It is a supply disruption, external, geopolitical, and largely outside the reach of conventional monetary tools. Raising interest rates will not increase oil supply. It will not reopen shipping lanes. Yet failing to act risks allowing inflation expectations to drift, and once that happens, restoring credibility becomes significantly more costly.

This tension is not new.

History has seen it before, most clearly during the 1973 oil crisis. Following the Yom Kippur War, oil prices quadrupled from around $3 per barrel to nearly $12 within months. Inflation surged into double digits across advanced economies. Growth slowed sharply. Central banks were forced into tightening cycles that deepened recessions, giving rise to what became known as stagflation.

The pattern repeated with the 1979 oil shock, when the Iranian Revolution disrupted production and triggered panic buying. Prices doubled again. Inflation reaccelerated. The lesson was stark: the market did not need the same trigger, only the same dependency.

More recent episodes tell a similar story, even if less dramatic in scale. The Gulf War removed significant supply from the market, pushing prices higher and tightening global conditions. In 2008, oil surged to nearly $147 per barrel ahead of the global financial crisis, compounding an already fragile macroeconomic environment. And in 2022, the Russia invasion of Ukraine triggered a sharp spike in global energy prices, particularly in Europe, driving inflation to multi-decade highs and forcing aggressive monetary tightening across major economies.

What connects these episodes is not the specific event, but the structure underneath them. Each shock exposed the same underlying reality: modern economies remain deeply dependent on stable, affordable energy flows.

The present situation is no different, though it carries its own complications.

Unlike earlier decades, central banks today are operating with less policy space. Many economies are still navigating the aftereffects of recent inflation cycles, elevated debt levels, and fragile recoveries. Policy rates remain relatively high, real interest rates are restrictive, and financial conditions are already tight. The margin for error is smaller.

Financial markets are adjusting accordingly. Bond yields have begun to reflect renewed inflation risk. Equity markets are showing volatility, particularly in sectors sensitive to input costs. Energy exporters are experiencing windfall gains, while import-dependent economies are facing deteriorating external balances and currency pressures.

For emerging markets, the implications are more immediate. Higher oil prices translate directly into imported inflation and increased pressure on foreign exchange markets. In such environments, central banks must defend price stability while preserving external balance, a delicate exercise under tightening global financial conditions.

There is also a deeper irony at play.

For much of the past decade, the global conversation has focused on energy transition, on renewables, electrification, and the gradual decline of fossil fuel dependence. Yet episodes like this reveal how incomplete that transition remains. Aviation, shipping, heavy industry, and large parts of the global food system continue to rely heavily on oil. Substitution, where possible, is slow.

This is why oil shocks still behave as system-wide events. They are not isolated to the energy sector; they ripple through the entire economic structure.

For central banks, the implications are sobering. Monetary policy remains a powerful tool, but it is not omnipotent. When inflation is driven by external supply constraints, the role of policy shifts. from controlling demand to anchoring expectations. Communication becomes critical. Credibility becomes the primary asset.

At the same time, it becomes clear that monetary policy cannot operate in isolation. Energy policy, fiscal measures, and geopolitical stability all shape the environment in which central banks act. Coordination, often discussed in theory, becomes a practical necessity in moments like this.

Ultimately, what the current conflict reveals is not a new vulnerability, but an old one that has never fully disappeared.

Modern economies are built on assumptions, of stable supply chains, predictable energy flows, and uninterrupted trade routes. When those assumptions are challenged, the effects are nonlinear. They cascade from energy into prices, from prices into expectations, and from expectations into policy.

The trigger changes. The pattern does not.

And for central banks, that pattern is a reminder of a hard truth: price stability, in the end, rests not only on monetary discipline, but on the stability of the physical systems that underpin the economy itself.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.