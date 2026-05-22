Akatsi Police seize suspected cannabis consignment, driver escapes

Police in Akatsi have intercepted a large consignment of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at Deti in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

According to sources, officers acting on intelligence on Thursday, 21 May, intercepted a Ford vehicle bearing registration number VR 38-26 carrying 1,183 parcels of the suspected substance.

The driver reportedly fled after realising that police officers were pursuing the vehicle. The suspect is said to have abandoned the vehicle at Deti before escaping and remains at large.

The suspected narcotics and the vehicle have since been transported to the Akatsi Police Station for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The latest seizure follows a similar operation by the Akatsi Police earlier this month, when officers intercepted a Renault Trafic mini cargo vehicle transporting 732 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at Adeheta while en route to Akatsi.

Sources indicated that the suspect in that case allegedly attempted to offer officers a bribe to avoid arrest. The vehicle was subsequently impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Residents who spoke about the recent operations praised the police for their vigilance and commitment to tackling the illegal drug trade in the area.

They also called on the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant authorities to recognise and support officers involved in the anti-narcotics operations while ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

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