Mpraeso MP urges gov’t to tie Gold Fields lease extension to action on xenophobia in South Africa

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on the government of Ghana to use ongoing discussions surrounding Gold Fields’ proposed lease extension in Tarkwa to demand stronger action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Gold Fields is a South African firm, founded in 1887 and headquartered in Johannesburg. While it operates globally with mines in Australia, South America, and Ghana, it remains incorporated in South Africa, holds a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and operates the South Deep mine near Johannesburg.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, 9 May, the MP stated that Ghana’s mineral resources have contributed significantly to the growth of South Africa’s economy and should not be ignored at a time when African migrants continue to face attacks in the country.

“GoldFields is pleading with Ghana for a 20-year extension of its lease in Tarkwa,” he wrote.

“Perhaps this is also the moment for the Government to remind them that Ghana’s mineral resources have contributed immensely to the growth and development of South Africa’s economy.”

The lawmaker stressed that the South African government must take “concrete and decisive steps” to halt xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals residing in the country.

According to him, many of the victims are law-abiding Africans seeking better opportunities to support their families.

“The government of South Africa must therefore take concrete and decisive steps to stop the xenophobic attacks against innocent Ghanaians and other Africans whose only aim is to work hard and provide for their families,” he stated.

Mr Opoku further argued that calls for African unity would lose their significance if attacks against fellow Africans continued unchecked.

“African unity cannot be preached in boardrooms while Africans are attacked on the streets,” he added.

His comments come amid ongoing public debate over the future of Gold Fields’ mining lease in Tarkwa and renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Gold Fields has operated in Ghana for over 30 years, establishing its presence in 1993 when it acquired the Tarkwa mine. The company later expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Damang mine in 2002, which is currently run by a local firm, Engineers and Planners.

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